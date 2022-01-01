Julie GUIMERA

Menu

Fiable, ambitieuse, méticuleuse et dotée d'un bon sens relationnel, je suis polyvalente et cherche de nouvelles opportunités dans le développement en France ou à l'international. Autonome, j'aime aussi travailler sur des projets en équipe.

Reliable, ambitious, meticulous and fitted with a sense of responsibility, I am skilful person who are looking for new opportunities in business development in France or international. Independent, I also appreciate to work in team.

Fiable, ambiciosa, meticulosa y dotada de buenas aptitudes relacionales, soy polivalente en busca de nuevas oportunidades en desarrollo en Francia o al internacional. Autónoma, me gusta también trabajar sobre proyectos colectivos.


Mes compétences :
Adaptability
Project coordination
Microsoft Office
Marketing communications
International relations
Work in a team
International Business Development
International marketing
International Logistics
International Management

Entreprises

  • Natixis - Chargée d'affaires BtoB

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Titres Cadeaux, filiale de Natixis et de La Banque Postale est spécialisée dans l’émission et la diffusion, au travers des réseaux de distribution du Groupe La Poste et du Groupe BPCE, de chèques et de cartes cadeaux multi-enseignes auprès des entreprises, des comités d’entreprises et des particuliers.

    Missions:

    - Développement et fidélisation d’un portefeuille de clients entreprises et collectivités territoriales
    - Conseil sur les produits et proposition de solutions adaptées
    - Participation à la rédaction des propositions commerciales
    - Réponses aux consultations d’appels d’offre portant sur l’ensemble des produits

  • showroomprive.com - Chargée ADV Espagne / France

    La Plaine Saint Denis 2015 - 2018

  • Sépia - Entreprise de prêt-à-porter féminin - Chargée de développement

    2012 - 2015 - Élaboration, planification et suivi de l'ouverture de nouvelles boutiques Sépia par commission affiliation
    - Recrutement des affiliés
    - Réalisation de plans d'aménagement et de procédures selon le cahier des charges Sépia
    - Participation aux Salons de la franchise
    - Préparation et mise en place de newsletters
    - Envoi d'emailing
    - Gestion de projets
    - Prospection de nouveaux candidats

  • UNESCO - Assistante diplomatique - Délégation du Costa Rica

    paris 2012 - 2012 - Accompagnement des diplomates aux réunions
    - Compte rendu des réunions en espagnol et en français
    - Traductions de textes de l'espagnol vers le français, du français vers l'espagnol et de l'anglais vers le français ou l'espagnol
    - Missions de recherche
    - Préparation de la candidature de la délégation au conseil exécutif

  • UPEC - Assistante administrative

    2011 - 2011 - Mise en place des emplois du temps des étudiants
    - Élaboration de tableaux EXCEL
    - Aide aux tâches administratives

  • DHL Global Forwarding - Assistante import / export (stage)

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis 2011 - 2011 - Gérer des dossiers d’importation ou d’exportation
    - Relation avec les clients, les fournisseurs, les transitaires et les transporteurs
    - Contrôle et suivi des commandes
    - Organisation des transports internationaux (maitrise des Incoterms)
    - Gérer les litiges
    - Respect des délais

  • Ministère de l'Éducation nationale - Assistante d'éducation

    Paris 2010 - 2012 - Surveillance et encadrement des élèves durant le temps scolaire
    - Garant de la sécurité et du respect des droits de chaque élève
    - Travail en équipe
    - Contrôle de l'assiduité et de la discipline des élèves
    - Rôle pédagogique auprès des élèves

