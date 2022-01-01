Julie GUIMERA

Fiable, ambitieuse, méticuleuse et dotée d'un bon sens relationnel, je suis polyvalente et cherche de nouvelles opportunités dans le développement en France ou à l'international. Autonome, j'aime aussi travailler sur des projets en équipe.



Reliable, ambitious, meticulous and fitted with a sense of responsibility, I am skilful person who are looking for new opportunities in business development in France or international. Independent, I also appreciate to work in team.



Fiable, ambiciosa, meticulosa y dotada de buenas aptitudes relacionales, soy polivalente en busca de nuevas oportunidades en desarrollo en Francia o al internacional. Autónoma, me gusta también trabajar sobre proyectos colectivos.





Mes compétences :

Adaptability

Project coordination

Microsoft Office

Marketing communications

International relations

Work in a team

International Business Development

International marketing

International Logistics

International Management