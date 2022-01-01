Menu

Julie JAMMES

RENNES

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • RENNES METROPOLE - Responsable Administratif et Financier

    2014 - maintenant

  • CDG35 - Missions temporaires

    2013 - 2014

  • DEXIA Crédit Local - Chargée d'Opérations Financières

    courbevoie 2009 - 2011

  • DEXIA Crédit Local - Responsable de Clientèle Publique

    courbevoie 2008 - 2009

  • DEXIA Crédit Local - Chargée de clientèle

    courbevoie 2006 - 2008

  • DEXIA Crédit Local - Gestionnaire Middle Office

    courbevoie 2004 - 2006

  • Banque du Développement des PME - Chargée d'études PME-PMI

    2003 - 2004

Formations

Réseau