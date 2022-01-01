Retail
Julie JAMMES
Julie JAMMES
RENNES
Entreprises
RENNES METROPOLE
- Responsable Administratif et Financier
2014 - maintenant
CDG35
- Missions temporaires
2013 - 2014
DEXIA Crédit Local
- Chargée d'Opérations Financières
courbevoie
2009 - 2011
DEXIA Crédit Local
- Responsable de Clientèle Publique
courbevoie
2008 - 2009
DEXIA Crédit Local
- Chargée de clientèle
courbevoie
2006 - 2008
DEXIA Crédit Local
- Gestionnaire Middle Office
courbevoie
2004 - 2006
Banque du Développement des PME
- Chargée d'études PME-PMI
2003 - 2004
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Bron
2002 - 2003
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France
Grenoble
2000 - 2002
MSTCF
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France
Grenoble
1999 - 2000
Année spéciale
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France DEUST GRH SPECIALITE TECHNICIEN PAYE
Grenoble
1997 - 1999
Economie et gestion
Lycée Stendhal
Grenoble
1990 - 1997
Espagnol
Réseau
Antony HLUSICKA
Assia BENCHEKROUN-CHARLES
Berthelier AYMERIC
Camille AUDOUARD
David LOUËT
Franck BONNEFOUX
Géraldine MOREAU
Karine CUNHAC
Territoires Rh - @TRHTONY
Thomas PIRES