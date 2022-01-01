Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julie JANET
Ajouter
Julie JANET
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Transports FATTON
- Déclarante en douane
2014 - maintenant
Amatrans
- Agent de transit maritime export
2013 - 2014
SDV
- Déclarant en douane
2012 - 2013
Océans
- Agent d'exploitation
2012 - 2012
Formations
ISTELI Groupe AFT-IFTIM (Sainte Luce Sur Loire)
Sainte Luce Sur Loire
2011 - 2012
Technicien Supérieur Transport Logistique Aérien Maritime
Réseau
Christophe LEYS-SAISON
Cyrile LOUIS
Didier BONHOMME
Hubert DE PRAINGY
Isabelle FAUCHET
Joël MOREAU
Johann FELTGEN
Marion LOQUET
Patricia NURET
Sébastien BLANDIN