Julie Jeantet started her career at McCann Erickson in New York. After spending several years as an account manager in the advertising and communication world, she was recruited by Hanson Search to apply her skills and market knowledge to executive search & selection.



After nearly five years with the firm, she is now Associate Director and heads the the French desk, working closely with numerous clients and successfully helping them achieve their goals by supplying high calibre professionals in the areas of advertising, digital communication, public relations, branding, marketing and management consulting.



Mes compétences :

Luxury

International

Chasseur de tête

Communication

Digital

Executive search

PR

Advertising

Head Hunting