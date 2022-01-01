Julie LANDAU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Since 3 years in China, Digital expert with excellent multidisciplinary and multicultural experience with management, leadership, presentation, and communication skills. I have lead new commercial business strategies focusing on digital and innovation; demonstrated excellent analyzing, target-driven and customer service-oriented skills.
Core Accomplishments:
Achieving new business targets through the sales management of existing accounts and the identification and development of profitable new ones; highly motivated to create new offers and with strong capacity in maintaining customer relationships.
My background includes Sales, operations management and strategy, and I have 8 years of experience in high growth firm, leading teams to build capabilities and implement process according to the business objectives.
Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Innovation
International
International business
International business development
Management
Sales
Sales Management
Marketing
Vente