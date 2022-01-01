Menu

Julie LANDAU

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Since 3 years in China, Digital expert with excellent multidisciplinary and multicultural experience with management, leadership, presentation, and communication skills. I have lead new commercial business strategies focusing on digital and innovation; demonstrated excellent analyzing, target-driven and customer service-oriented skills.

Core Accomplishments:

Achieving new business targets through the sales management of existing accounts and the identification and development of profitable new ones; highly motivated to create new offers and with strong capacity in maintaining customer relationships.

My background includes Sales, operations management and strategy, and I have 8 years of experience in high growth firm, leading teams to build capabilities and implement process according to the business objectives.

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Innovation
International
International business
International business development
Management
Sales
Sales Management
Marketing
Vente

Entreprises

  • L'Atelier BNP Paribas Asia - Chief Operating officer

    2013 - maintenant Digital Strategy guidance and council for International retailers.

    Leadership and expertise in using all forms of Digital media, and emerging technologies around Social and Mobile Marketing consultancy for multi-national companies in APAC to strategize online marketing initiatives focusing on search, social media, and online- offline integration.

  • Magento ecommerce provider - Shanghai - Sales & Operations Director

    2012 - 2013 Development of commercial business strategies for e-commerce, leading a team of 15 and handling day-to-day operations.

    Generated business through 3 new lines of service for online sales in China Building capabilities, designing processes and hiring resources for the new services.

  • Altran Telecoms & Media - Business Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2008 - 2011 Activities : Responsible for strategic key accounts in the media business Line

    • Responsible for generating business with new strategic customers, developing close relationships with main partners, spotting business opportunities and up-selling
    • Involved in the entire sales process starting with telephone contacts and ultimately achieving contracts :
     Identification of potential clients
     Telephone contacts to organize business meetings
     Presentation of services offered by the company
     Preparation and presentation of projects and economic offers
     Trade agreements
    • Key representative between CIO and internal customers as Marketing, sales, Human resources….
    • Hiring, managing, supervising a team of functional and technical experts in various disciplines; identification and coaching for consultant leader
    • Benchmarking , and strongly connected to all the innovative solutions of the media industry such as connected TV, HBBTV, mobile applications

    Key Achievements : Continuous growth, development of media activities and innovative offers, new strategic customer partnerships, hiring


    • Building and supervising a 2-million Euro portfolio since April 2010
     Management over 23 consultants and recruited a team of 10 consultants
     Outcome : annual sales growth to € 2 Million in 2010 for 19% operating margin, exceeded consolidated sales target
     Successful acquisition and development of Media client portfolios (Lagardère, PMU/Equidia, Primsa presse, France Télévisions, e-TF1, teleshopping, M6)
     Sales of fixed price projects with high added-value solution.
    • Extensive knowledge of business challenges for the Telecom & Media industry, frequent participation in sector events (IBC Amsterdam, IFA Berlin) to identify new offers

  • BNP PARIBAS - Sales representative -Wealth management advisor

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Activities: Involved to build a new sales unit dedicated to manage private

    assets management for associates
    • B to C canvassing
    • Sales and promotion of bank services
    • Strategic advice and stock portfolio optimization
    • Fund raising
    • Management of trusted relationships with clients

    Key achievements: Customers portfolio increase
    • + 16% Customer in 2 years
    • + 30% of assets
    • Objectives achievement over 120%
    • Best seller for life insurance and shares

Formations

  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai maintenant

  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2011 - 2011

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion

    Paris 2000 - 2005 Master of International Business (asia / USA)

Réseau