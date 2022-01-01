Julie LECLERC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Consulting Project Manager with large experience in project performance improvement
* Project Management:
Project definition and follow up (planning, workload, quality, risks.)
Change management (interview, communication, training)
Preparation, organisation and project facilitation (workshop, reporting, warnings.)
* Back Office functions transformation : Finance, Procurement, Sourcing
Process and organisation Optimisation/Reengineering
Organization diagnosis (Performance benchmarking, IT and operational audits)
Process reengineering
Internal procedure definition and implementation
* Team Management
Internal and external resources management and evaluation
Recruitment
Specialties: Finance, Procurement, Sourcing Transformation Projects
Mes compétences :
Achats
Consulting
Finance
Performance