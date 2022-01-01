Julie LECLERC

Consulting Project Manager with large experience in project performance improvement



* Project Management:

Project definition and follow up (planning, workload, quality, risks.)

Change management (interview, communication, training)

Preparation, organisation and project facilitation (workshop, reporting, warnings.)



* Back Office functions transformation : Finance, Procurement, Sourcing

Process and organisation Optimisation/Reengineering

Organization diagnosis (Performance benchmarking, IT and operational audits)

Process reengineering

Internal procedure definition and implementation



* Team Management

Internal and external resources management and evaluation

Recruitment



Specialties: Finance, Procurement, Sourcing Transformation Projects



Mes compétences :

Achats

Consulting

Finance

Performance