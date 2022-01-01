Menu

Julie LECLERC

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Consulting Project Manager with large experience in project performance improvement

* Project Management:
Project definition and follow up (planning, workload, quality, risks.)
Change management (interview, communication, training)
Preparation, organisation and project facilitation (workshop, reporting, warnings.)

* Back Office functions transformation : Finance, Procurement, Sourcing
Process and organisation Optimisation/Reengineering
Organization diagnosis (Performance benchmarking, IT and operational audits)
Process reengineering
Internal procedure definition and implementation

* Team Management
Internal and external resources management and evaluation
Recruitment

Specialties: Finance, Procurement, Sourcing Transformation Projects

Mes compétences :
Achats
Consulting
Finance
Performance

Entreprises

  • Kurt Salmon - Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Mont Saint Aignan)

    Mont Saint Aignan maintenant

  • Groupe ESC ROUEN

    Mont Saint Aignan 2004 - 2007 Diplome de l Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Rouen

