Bienvenue
Julie LEDRU
Julie LEDRU
MEYREUIL
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
Confidentiel
- RRH
2016 - maintenant
Confidentiel
- RRH
2016 - maintenant
CIRCE STUDIA
- Coordinatrice Recrutement
MEYREUIL
2013 - 2015
Recrutement profils Ingénieurs
Assistante de Direction
Assistante de Gestion
ADECCO
- Responsable Recrutement
Villeurbanne
2008 - 2013
Recrutement sur des profils BE/Ingénierie, Tertiaire, Informatique
AMSAD
- Responsable du Personnel
Москва
2004 - 2007
Formations
SKEMA Business School (Ex ESC Lille)
Lille
2000 - 2003
Réseau
Amélie CLABAUT
Charlotte DE COLONGES DEBAIN
Christine FAUSSURIER ABBATUCCI
Fanny REGGIO
Guillaume LAHITTE *
Jean-Philippe TORD
Johann DANAN
Laurent COSSIN
Marion LEMOINE
Patricia DE FORTON