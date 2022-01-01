Menu

Julie LERMUSIAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adaptability
Analytical skills
Business
dynamic
Open minded
Organisational skills
Self Starter

Entreprises

  • DB Schenker Australia, SYDNEY - Intern

    2011 - maintenant Corporate Tender Management Intern

    - Produced tender response for various tenders independently
    - Maintained and improved monthly Tender Management Report on regional and global bids
    - Completed various tender management duties including tender library maintenance
    - Completed annual tender pricing review
    - Participated in Healthcare vertical market research and supported on conclusion
    - Prepared management presentations for Corporate Sales Department
    - Assisted General Sales Manager AU/NZ with National Sales Conference organization (3 days conference – 35 people)
    - Developed Intranet project for Sales department
    - Successfully completed various of sales support tasks for General Manager Sales e.g. pricing analysis, sales leads analysis, organization chart design for corporate and branches

  • FOTOPODIUM S.L (photography and promotion activity), MADRID - Intern

    2010 - 2010 Sales and event services - Internship with TRIMAGE® (sculpture personalized in 3D) & DINAMIX® (3D images and motion pictures), MADRID (Spain):
    - Canvassing and follow up (mail, phone)
    - License sales and negotiation
    - Orders preparation and sending
    - Support with organization of events
    - Support during events
    - Daily tasks

  • CER France (Management consulting firm), LA ROCHE SUR YON - Intern

    2009 - 2009
    I was in charge of two services promotions:
    - Chose the target group (130 persons)
    - Wrote the sales promotion letters
    - Called the 130 persons
    - Fixed appointments with a consultant (28/130)
    - Daily tasks

Formations

Réseau