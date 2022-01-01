Julie LERMUSIAUX

- Produced tender response for various tenders independently
- Maintained and improved monthly Tender Management Report on regional and global bids
- Completed various tender management duties including tender library maintenance
- Completed annual tender pricing review
- Participated in Healthcare vertical market research and supported on conclusion
- Prepared management presentations for Corporate Sales Department
- Assisted General Sales Manager AU/NZ with National Sales Conference organization (3 days conference – 35 people)
- Developed Intranet project for Sales department
- Successfully completed various of sales support tasks for General Manager Sales e.g. pricing analysis, sales leads analysis, organization chart design for corporate and branches
FOTOPODIUM S.L (photography and promotion activity), MADRID
- Intern
2010 - 2010Sales and event services - Internship with TRIMAGE® (sculpture personalized in 3D) & DINAMIX® (3D images and motion pictures), MADRID (Spain):
- Canvassing and follow up (mail, phone)
- License sales and negotiation
- Orders preparation and sending
- Support with organization of events
- Support during events
- Daily tasks
CER France (Management consulting firm), LA ROCHE SUR YON
- Intern
2009 - 2009
I was in charge of two services promotions:
- Chose the target group (130 persons)
- Wrote the sales promotion letters
- Called the 130 persons
- Fixed appointments with a consultant (28/130)
- Daily tasks