Menu

Julie LINCELLES

ROUBAIX

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Roubaix

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Les CanCans - Gérante

    2018 - maintenant

  • Parfumerie Nocibé - Chef de projet marketing

    2007 - 2016

Formations

  • IUP marketing vente (Lille)

    Lille 2000 - 2003

Réseau