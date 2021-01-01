Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine VORANGER
Ajouter
Sandrine VORANGER
FRANCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
BTP
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
ICS Bois (Ingénierie et Conseil - Structure Bois)
- Gérante
2014 - maintenant
Ecologgia Bâtiment (construction bois)
- Responsable d'affaires
2011 - 2013
Ecologgia Construction
- Responsable de site
2008 - 2011
Freyssinet
- Ingénieur études
2003 - 2008
Formations
Centre Des Hautes Etudes De La Construction (CHEC)
Paris
2002 - 2003
ENSAM (62110)
62110
1999 - 2002
Ingénieur
Réseau
Corinne ALEXANDRE
Edouard MARTIN
Emmanuel COGNET
Etienne DHIVER
Frederic ROUGEMONT
Guillaume BRESSON
Jean-Baptiste VERDIER
Johan HAEBERLE
Mikaël BOCHETTAZ
Nelly-Béryl MILLIAT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z