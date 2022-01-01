Retail
Julie LUSSON
Julie LUSSON
Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Naf Naf
- Visuel Merchandiser
Nantes (44000)
2019 - 2021
Naf Naf
- Responsable magasin
Nantes (44000)
2017 - 2019
Naf Naf
- Responsable adjointe
Epinay-sur-Seine
2015 - maintenant
Naf Naf
- Conseillère de vente
Epinay-sur-Seine
2012 - 2015
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Agathe IRELAND
Benyahya NADIA
Danilo PALMA
David CANEVET
Julien DE OLIVEIRA
Laurene ROUSSEAU
Lorette GARÇON
Séverine GASNAULT
Yvan KARMOUTA