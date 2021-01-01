Menu

Julien DA SILVA

Cergy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Catia V5
Dessinateur industriel
Projeteur
Pro engineer
Windchill

Entreprises

  • ABB - Assistant chef de projet

    Cergy 2013 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM Transport - Technicien support d'études

    2013 - 2013

  • ASSYSTEM FRANCE - Technicien support d'études

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2012

  • ISP SYSTEM - Projeteur CAO mécanique

    2012 - 2012

  • Garnica Plywood France - Technicien de maintenance

    2010 - 2011 - Maintenance des lignes de production
    - Mécanique
    - Electrotechnique
    - Automatisme
    - Hydraulique
    - Pneumatique
    - Soudure

Formations

  • IUT Paul Sabatier

    Tarbes 2011 - 2012 Licence Pro Ingénierie de la Conception et Prototype

  • Lycée Val De Garonne

    Marmande 2008 - 2010 BTS Mécanique et Automatismes Industriels

  • Lycée Val De Garonne (Marmande)

    Marmande 2006 - 2008

