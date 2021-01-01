Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Julien DA SILVA
Julien DA SILVA
Cergy
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Catia V5
Dessinateur industriel
Projeteur
Pro engineer
Windchill
ABB
- Assistant chef de projet
Cergy
2013 - maintenant
ALSTOM Transport
- Technicien support d'études
2013 - 2013
ASSYSTEM FRANCE
- Technicien support d'études
Courbevoie
2012 - 2012
ISP SYSTEM
- Projeteur CAO mécanique
2012 - 2012
Garnica Plywood France
- Technicien de maintenance
2010 - 2011
- Maintenance des lignes de production
- Mécanique
- Electrotechnique
- Automatisme
- Hydraulique
- Pneumatique
- Soudure
IUT Paul Sabatier
Tarbes
2011 - 2012
Licence Pro Ingénierie de la Conception et Prototype
Lycée Val De Garonne
Marmande
2008 - 2010
BTS Mécanique et Automatismes Industriels
Lycée Val De Garonne (Marmande)
Marmande
2006 - 2008
