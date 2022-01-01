Retail
Julien DOUAIS
Julien DOUAIS
Châtillon
Entreprises
Siemens Mobility SAS
- Procurement Project Manager
Châtillon (03210)
2022 - maintenant
Renault
- Commodity and Project Buyer
Guyancourt (78280)
2019 - 2022
Renault
- Commodity and Project Buyer
Bucarest
2018 - 2019
Safran Aircraft Engines
- Procurement officer
Corbeil-Essonnes (91100)
2016 - 2017
Coty Inc
- Global Deployment Organization Planner
Paris (75000)
2016 - 2016
Coty Inc
- Assistant ADV
Paris (75000)
2015 - 2016
Formations
ESC La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2010 - 2015
Master 2 International Project Management
Lycée De La Salle BTS MUC
Rennes
2008 - 2010
BTS Management des Unités Commerciales
Lycée De La Salle Mercatique
Rennes
2007 - 2008
Bac STG Mercatique
Réseau
Bastien MARTINS DE ALMEIDA
Cédric BERNARD
Jérémy GARCIA
Marine PROUST
Marion THOMAS
Pierre-Louis BOUDIER
Simon TASSUS
Solenn DURAND
Waren VEGA
Younes BOUAYAD
