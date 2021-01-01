Julien FLANDRIN

I am an Experienced business analyst consultant (10years+) involved in wide variety of IT projects and big data management.

My known business context are : Travel, service, leisure & wellness, yield management, procurement

I have Strong knowledge of user experience (UX design), Quality Assurance.



My daily activities are focused on our partnership with Ivalua. I'm responsible of the Procurement software management (North America + Europe).

I used to be involved as well in an expansion challenge, assising the international expansion of OJC Consulting, through its american subsidiary OJC Inc. I contribute to the hiring process and training of our newcomers.



Skills

AMO

Analyse fonctionnelle

CMMI

Communication

Conseil

Édition

Maîtrise d'ouvrage

Publicité

Qualité

Stratégie

Stratégie web

Valorisation

Web