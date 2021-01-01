Menu

Julien FLANDRIN

  • OJC Conseil
  • IT Procurement consultant & project management based in France (european Projects)

Vannes & Home Office

En résumé

I am an Experienced business analyst consultant (10years+) involved in wide variety of IT projects and big data management.
My known business context are : Travel, service, leisure & wellness, yield management, procurement
I have Strong knowledge of user experience (UX design), Quality Assurance.

My daily activities are focused on our partnership with Ivalua. I'm responsible of the Procurement software management (North America + Europe).
I used to be involved as well in an expansion challenge, assising the international expansion of OJC Consulting, through its american subsidiary OJC Inc. I contribute to the hiring process and training of our newcomers.

Skills
AMO
Analyse fonctionnelle
CMMI
Communication
Conseil
Édition
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Publicité
Qualité
Stratégie
Stratégie web
Valorisation
Web

Entreprises

  • OJC Conseil - IT Procurement consultant & project management based in France (european Projects)

    Informatique | Vannes & Home Office 2019 - maintenant Procurement project lead (Europe area) - Solution design and customer assistance.
    (fullstack activities from design workshop to operational deployment of the software solution)

  • Ojc Conseil - IT Procurement consultant & Trainer based in USA

    Rockville USA 2018 - 2019 Position : IT consultant & trainer
    Project : Procurment management (end to end process)
    (Sourcing to contract - S2C / Procurment to Pay P2P)

  • Ojc Conseil - IT Procurement consultant based in France

    Vannes 2017 - 2017 Procurement IT consultant based in France (Bretagne - Vannes + Home Office)
    Position : IT consultant
    Project : Procurment management (end to end process)
    (Sourcing to contract - S2C / Procurment to Pay P2P)

  • RTE Services - Business analyst and QA Manager

    2016 - 2017 Product : Logistic management
    Tasks :
    -Product Delivery & Release Management
    -QA service management - Manual test and automation approach

  • Sequoiasoft - Business analyst

    Biot 2014 - 2014 Responsability : Business Analyst
    Target : new transversal application : Solution management for Hospitality & Wellness ( requierement management and specifications)

  • Docapost - Business analyst and QA Manager

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2013 - 2013 Product : Administration / Corporate data management
    Tasks :
    -Product Delivery & Release Management
    -QA service management - Manual test and automation approach

  • Air France, Sophia Antipolis - Business analyst and QA Manager

    2009 - 2013 Position : Business anlayst and QA expert
    Project : Yield Management system creation

    Functional requierements & specifications
    Product Delivery & Release Management (including validation test)
    Coordination between different team (development, business, functional experts, project management)

  • Amadeus IT Group - Ingénieur Analyste Fonctionnel

    Sophia Antipolis 2008 - 2009 Intervention dans 2 projets différents, l’un en création, l’autre en maintenance (Mission appliquée au domaine ferroviaire (SNCF, UK Rail, Swedish Rail, Eurostar, ...) et aérien.)

    -Étude Faisabilité, Définition de Produits, Spécifications, validation fonctionnelle
    -Support client de niveau 2 (analyse fonctionnelle de problématique client)
    -Automatisation de tests de régression et tests de migration
    -Projet pilote certification CMM-i-2

  • Cap Gémini - Concepteur Intégrateur

    SURESNES 2007 - 2007 Mise en place de plateforme d’intégration continue dans un centre de développement accéléré (ADC)
    - Benchmark des outils liés à l’intégration continue dans un context web 2.0
    - Objectif d’industrialisation (CMM-I niveau 3) de production d’applications Web
    - Identification de solutions techniques de testing et d’integration
    - Transmission de connaissances à diverses équipes projet

  • Junior Entreprise NSigma - Responsable Qualité de la Junior Entreprise NSigma

    2004 - 2007 -Méthodologie, processus qualité & recrutement - Mise en conformité (AFAQ )
    -Chargé d'affaire & chef de projet (développement applicatif)

  • Institut polytechnique de Grenoble - Grenoble INP - Leader d'un projet Entrepreneur

    Grenoble 2004 - 2006 Réalisation d’un business plan (Élaboration d’un service de téléphonie pour malentendants)
    - Lien entre le laboratoire de recherche ICP de l’INPG, et France Telecom R&D

Formations

