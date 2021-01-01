Julien FLANDRIN

I am an Experienced business analyst consultant (10years+) involved in wide variety of IT projects and big data management.
My known business context are : Travel, service, leisure & wellness, yield management, procurement
I have Strong knowledge of user experience (UX design), Quality Assurance.
My daily activities are focused on our partnership with Ivalua. I'm responsible of the Procurement software management (North America + Europe).
I used to be involved as well in an expansion challenge, assising the international expansion of OJC Consulting, through its american subsidiary OJC Inc. I contribute to the hiring process and training of our newcomers.
Skills
AMO
Analyse fonctionnelle
CMMI
Communication
Conseil
Édition
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Publicité
Qualité
Stratégie
Stratégie web
Valorisation
Web