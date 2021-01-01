Menu

Julien FRÉVILLE

Chateaulin

En résumé

Sales and Account Management | Business Development

Dynamic and results-driven sales leader with successful track record directing sales operations in multinational companies, negotiating contracts, opening new markets, developing and executing sales strategies, and improving bottom-line company performance.
Authorized to work for any U.S. employer as a permanent U.S. resident Green Card holder.

— Areas of Expertise —
Sales Management | Negotiation | Business Strategy | Account Management | Relationship Building | Prospecting | Sales Strategy | Problem Solving | Solutions Oriented | Market Analysis | B2B | Forecasting | Industry Events | Customer Presentations | Field Sales | International Sales | Bilingual Fluency

— Career Accomplishments —
- Successfully achieved sales of $370 million within five years despite declining market environment.
- Spearheaded company expansion into 10 new territories across multiple countries and distribution channels.
- Managed key accounts and built strong customer relationships with clients in Middle East markets.


I was raised in France, went to school in England and have worked in Europe and the Middle East.
I am an export sales manager with eight years of experience, currently searching for a challenging position in Washington D.C.

Most recently, I was Regional Sales Manager in the Middle East market for the Doux Group, the European leader in food-processing for poultry in both Chateaulin, France and Dubai, UAE.

My fields of expertise are numerous thanks to my multidisciplinary training but, above all, I am an expert in negotiating within an international context.
I am looking forward to using my unique background and skillset in a new environment and aligning myself with a product and company I am passionate about.

My strengths:
-Experienced in international sales
-Strong negotiation skills
-Solutions oriented
-Adaptable and open minded
-Communication and client relationships
-Bilingual: Native French speaker, but English has been my professional language for ten years

I am always open to grabbing a coffee and bouncing ideas around.
Email me at julien.freville@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Export
Commerce International
Business development
Négociation
Sales Operations
Customer Liaison
Brand Awareness
Contract Negotiation
Performed account management
Negotiation Skills
Product Launch
Ensured development
Managed development of key international customers
Focus Groups
Account Management
Account Management Business Development
Forecasting
Managed key accounts
Market analysis
Outside Sales
Problem Solving
Sales
Sales Management Negotiation
Sales Strategy

Entreprises

  • Groupe Doux - Regional Sales Manager, Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    Chateaulin 2015 - 2017 Headed regional sales operations for Europe’s leading chicken, poultry, and poultry products producer. Established strong customer relationships. Conducted difficult contract negotiations that facilitated long-term customer relationships while ensuring revenue for company.
    Key Accomplishments:
    ▪ Successfully achieved turnover of $370 million from sales of 182K tons of products within five years.
    ▪ Spearheaded opening of 10 new territories across multiple countries, distribution channels, and customers.
    ▪ Initiated country-specific business reviews used to monitor sales and measure performance.
    ▪ Performed account management and built strong client relationships throughout United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, and Lebanon.
    ▪ Conducted preliminary study of Middle East market to evaluate establishing representative office in Middle East.
    ▪ Built brand awareness and generated sales/business opportunities by attending and participating in international food fairs.

  • Groupe Doux - Area Sales Manager, Middle East, Châteaulin, France

    Chateaulin 2012 - 2015 Directed area sales operations for Middle East market. Conducted negotiation of customer contract terms for each month pertaining to volume amount, price, and delivery time. Identified prospective new customers and closed new business accounts.
    Key Accomplishments:
    ▪ Spearheaded new product launches, resulting in increased brand awareness with distribution channels and consumers.
    ▪ Transformed prospects into new customers with increased results year over year.
    ▪ Ensured development of strong customer relationships by traveling to Middle East on regular basis to meet with clients and assess market environment.

  • Protec'Som - International Export Manager, Valognes, France

    2010 - 2011 Managed export operations, established international market presence, and grew sales for top manufacturer of anti-allergy medical devices.
    Key Accomplishments:
    ▪ Developed and implemented processes for exporting company products internationally.
    ▪ Managed development of key international customers and increased sales.
    ▪ Key player in securing new distributors across 12 countries by contributing to focus groups and participating at industry conferences.
    ▪ Delivered presentations at international exhibitions throughout United Arab Emirates, Germany, and France.

  • Protec'Som - Export Manager – United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain, Cambridge, United Kingdom

    2009 - 2010 Led establishment of distribution channels for medical device products in United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain.
    Key Accomplishments:
    ▪ Identified new distributor prospects and secured distributor relationships.
    ▪ Led team of two export managers.
  • Distrisoft - Symantec Indian Ocean Islands official representative

    2007 - 2007 Establishment of export desk, development of recommendations for communication and marketing, streamlining and optimizing the partnership with Symantec, events with Symantec products.

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Junior Product Manager DIDES

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2006 - 2007 Linked to laposte.net: Development and implementation of an online e-Administration channel; benchmarking, tender, graphic design and editorial, product tracking, recruitment trainee.

  • « 4 Ailes Sans Frontière » - Secrétaire de l’association

    2004 - 2005 Objectif : Participation au 4L Trophy ; recherche de sponsoring, management d’équipe, organisation d’une journée marocaine, d’un départ groupé d'équipages

Formations

  • Warwick Business School - University Of Warwick (Coventry)

    Coventry 2006 - 2006 Student Exchange Program

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2004 - 2008 Master's Degree in International Business

  • IUT Vannes

    Vannes 2002 - 2004 Diploma in Trade Techniques

