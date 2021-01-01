Julien FRÉVILLE

Sales and Account Management | Business Development



Dynamic and results-driven sales leader with successful track record directing sales operations in multinational companies, negotiating contracts, opening new markets, developing and executing sales strategies, and improving bottom-line company performance.

Authorized to work for any U.S. employer as a permanent U.S. resident Green Card holder.



— Areas of Expertise —

Sales Management | Negotiation | Business Strategy | Account Management | Relationship Building | Prospecting | Sales Strategy | Problem Solving | Solutions Oriented | Market Analysis | B2B | Forecasting | Industry Events | Customer Presentations | Field Sales | International Sales | Bilingual Fluency



— Career Accomplishments —

- Successfully achieved sales of $370 million within five years despite declining market environment.

- Spearheaded company expansion into 10 new territories across multiple countries and distribution channels.

- Managed key accounts and built strong customer relationships with clients in Middle East markets.





I was raised in France, went to school in England and have worked in Europe and the Middle East.

I am an export sales manager with eight years of experience, currently searching for a challenging position in Washington D.C.



Most recently, I was Regional Sales Manager in the Middle East market for the Doux Group, the European leader in food-processing for poultry in both Chateaulin, France and Dubai, UAE.



My fields of expertise are numerous thanks to my multidisciplinary training but, above all, I am an expert in negotiating within an international context.

I am looking forward to using my unique background and skillset in a new environment and aligning myself with a product and company I am passionate about.



My strengths:

-Experienced in international sales

-Strong negotiation skills

-Solutions oriented

-Adaptable and open minded

-Communication and client relationships

-Bilingual: Native French speaker, but English has been my professional language for ten years



I am always open to grabbing a coffee and bouncing ideas around.

Email me at julien.freville@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

Export

Commerce International

Business development

Négociation

Sales Operations

Customer Liaison

Brand Awareness

Contract Negotiation

Performed account management

Negotiation Skills

Product Launch

Ensured development

Managed development of key international customers

Focus Groups

Account Management

Account Management Business Development

Forecasting

Managed key accounts

Market analysis

Outside Sales

Problem Solving

Sales

Sales Management Negotiation

Sales Strategy