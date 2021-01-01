Julien LE GOFF

Après 10 années d'expérience essentiellement passées comme cadre commercial dans lindustrie, jai créé fin 2017 mon enseigne dans les métiers de la piscine, du spa et de larrosage sur le secteur du Pays d'Aix-en-Provence et de ses environs.

Je propose à mes clients une toute nouvelle expérience de la piscine, en mettant en pratique une stratégie dite : "Customer Experience" basé sur l'innovation au travers du numérique avec l'anticipation d'évènements non désirés et d'une offre de service multi-activités.

Mon objectif : que l'entretien ne soit plus un frein à l'acquisition d'une piscine.

Pour cela, j'ai une vision à long terme aussi bien avec mes clients, que sur le choix du matériel. L'expérience client est au cœur de mon approche, en travaillant à ce que le parcours des clients leur soit le plus simple possible et sans effort (livraison à domicile, prise de rdv en ligne, etc).



