Julien LE GOFF

-
O'Sea
- Entrepreneur individuel
Direction générale | Aix-en-Provence
2017 - maintenant
-
V'r Partners & Solutions
- Représentant technico-commecial
2016 - 2017
En charge du développement commercial
-
CMR France SAS
- Ingénieur Technico-commercial
2014 - 2016
-
PFF France SAS / Groupe PFF
- Sales Engineer
2012 - 2014
-
PFF France SAS / Groupe PFF
- Chargé d'affaires grand comptes
2010 - 2012
Chargé d'affaires grand comptes (Groupe PFF, attributaire de contrats cadres Européens avec Shell et ExxonMobil.)
Responsable du développement et de la prospection commerciale du marché français auprès des sociétés d'ingénierie, contractants, tuyauteurs, chaudronniers, stockistes locaux, utilisateurs et clients finaux (raffineries, usines pétrochimiques); fidélisation clients; détection des affaires et investigation; étude et chiffrage de devis; suivi de commandes, reporting.
- Responsable contrat cadre France pour ExxonMobil (Esso), traitement des commandes dites M.R.O (Maintenance Repair and Operation), des demandes spots de travaux de maintenance, des appels d'offres d'arrêts d'unités et des projets;
- Gestionnaire de contrats en charge de répondre à des appels d'offres pour des contrats cadres, pour GDF-Suez et TOTAL.
-
Hewlett Packard
- TSA
Technique | Lexlip
2008 - 2009
-
Arcandis SAS
- Sales Executive and Administrator
Marseille (13000)
2008 - 2008
Arcandis SAS (Distribution Company of Security products), Marseille, France. I worked as a sales representative. I canvass for different targets such as security system fitters and major companies, in order to promote products like CCTV cameras and handReaders, and generate new business. I responded and qualify all phone and email inquiries regarding CRM solutions. However, I have also covered a high responsibility position in charge of the management of the company: administration, key-account management, stock control, sending. It was a full-time job based on a fixed-term contract.
-
EDF
- Ambassador’s Deputy (CRM Agent)
Marseille (13000)
2008 - 2008
EDF Ltd (Electricity of France), Marseille, France. I worked as part of a team for EDF’s Car Agency in charge of maintaining the car and truck parks for EDF’s travelling agents. I dealt with different concessionaries and service providers, checking the estimates according to the contracts signed with EDF and assessing the real work to do in the aim to cut down the quotes. It was a full-time job based on a temporary contract in relation with the Manpower agency of Marseille.
-
Bray & District Chamber of Commerce
- Administrator and Marketing Assistant
Dublin
2007 - 2007
Bray & District Chamber (Chamber of commerce), Co. Wicklow, Ireland. I covered a responsibility position attending to the phone calls from and to the members of the chamber, keeping the member database up to date, taking and organizing meetings, ordering office supplies and dealing with couriers. I have also been in charge of the layout of the newsletter and application forms. I've dealt with the retailers for the sale of advertisement's spaces concerning the events organized by the chamber. It was a full-time work experience scheme as part of my business studies.
-
Macymed & Phileas.com (solutions informatiques et accompagnement marketing)
- Customer Relationship Responsible and Auditor
Marseille (13000)
2006 - 2006
Full-time internship as part of my business studies in collaboration with Macymed Ltd (IT services company and Website package solution) and Phileas.com Ltd (Marketing and communication audit company), within the framework of a partnership between the two companies, in Marseille.
The cooperation counted the mutualisation of the resources and the efforts of both of them.
I generated and qualified the hot prospect pool, in order to create new prospective customer lists. Then, I contacted them by phone in purpose to submit the packages on appointment. I achieved monthly quota and dispatch qualified opportunities to the appropriate Account Executive.
-
Runaway International Ltd (sous-traitance de service clientèle et call-center)
- Agent de relation clientèle
2006 - 2006
Vente, assistance et enquête téléphonique sur les marchés Français, Suisse et Luxembourgeois pour le compte de TELE 2.
-
FASSETTA Mécanique (conception et assemblage de machines ferroviaires)
- Industrial Designer and Project Manager
Aubagne (13400)
2004 - 2004
Full-time period of work experience as part of my studies in the research and development department of FASSETTA Mechanical Ltd (Subcontracting company for train and rail companies such as SNCF: French National Railway Company), in Marseille. I was in charge of designing a generator unit based on component from sheer exploitation using CAD software.
-
Impac 83 (section: Gala de l'ESCT promotion 2005)
- Marketing and Communication Manager
Toulon (83000)
2004 - 2005
I worked as part of a student team. We were in charge to organise the gala for the fellow student. I looked for sponsors and partners. I supervised the designing of flyers, advertisements, radio announcement. I managed the staff recruitment (50 people): security team, dancer team, receptionists and cloakroom attendant. Key numbers: 75K€ of Budget, 4 floors, 5 dance floors, the most prestigious Gala of Toulon’s area thanks to the CEO’s attendance meeting, in a business and convivial space, 2500 students.