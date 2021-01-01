Julien LEVASSEUR

Leading the development of a social sharing tool (social networks, email and SMS).
REST APIs, SMS and email server (posix)
Merchant backoffice PHP5/symfony1.4
Reporting tool symfony2 + MySQL procedures;
MongoDB, Haproxy + Nginx
Administration of the servers under Amazon EC2 and RightScale.
Rakuten Marketing
- Web developer / PHP specialist
2010 - 2011New York, US
Development of the advertiser dashboard with PHP5/symfony. Continuous integration with Jenkins.
SQL Technologies
- Developer - Consultant
Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2010France
Web developer and consulting at SQL technologies for its clients:
2009/2010 :
10 months Project leader PHP5/symfony/Drupal - Web projects - VaubanHumanis, Lille
2008/2009 :
12 months Developer PHP5/symfony - mutiple projects - SENSIO LABS, Paris
6 months Development leader PHP5/Nstein, high traffic website - www.liberation.fr LIBERATION-French Newspaper Journal, Paris