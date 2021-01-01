Menu

Julien LEVASSEUR

PARIS

En résumé

Senior Web developer / Full stack

DevOps capacities.

I like to take up challenges.

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
PHP 5
PHP
XML
HTML
Web
NetBeans
JQuery
CSS
SVN
Scala
Apache
Scrum
Git
GNU/Linux
Nginx
Github
Symfony
Symfony2

Entreprises

  • Consultant Indépendant - Ninja web developer

    2012 - maintenant Web developer frontend, DevOps, backend maintenance
    PHP5 / Javascript / CSS / Python / Java / Chef

  • InMarkit - Technical Team Lead Backend

    New York, NY 2011 - 2012 New York, US

    Leading the development of a social sharing tool (social networks, email and SMS).

    REST APIs, SMS and email server (posix)
    Merchant backoffice PHP5/symfony1.4
    Reporting tool symfony2 + MySQL procedures;
    MongoDB, Haproxy + Nginx
    Administration of the servers under Amazon EC2 and RightScale.

  • Rakuten Marketing - Web developer / PHP specialist

    2010 - 2011 New York, US
    Development of the advertiser dashboard with PHP5/symfony. Continuous integration with Jenkins.

  • SQL Technologies - Developer - Consultant

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2010 France
    Web developer and consulting at SQL technologies for its clients:

    2009/2010 :
    10 months Project leader PHP5/symfony/Drupal - Web projects - VaubanHumanis, Lille

    2008/2009 :
    12 months Developer PHP5/symfony - mutiple projects - SENSIO LABS, Paris
    6 months Development leader PHP5/Nstein, high traffic website - www.liberation.fr LIBERATION-French Newspaper Journal, Paris


    2007/2008 :
    6 months Development leader PHP5/symfony - CRM solutions, HIPPOCAD,Paris
    2 months Developer PHP5/JAVA - Web Services - NordNet, Lille-France

    2006/2007 :
    3 months Developer PHP5/symfony - E-Commerce backoffice - FMO, France
    3 months Developer PHP5/symfony - E-Commerce solution - Chocolaterie DENEUVILLE,France

Formations