Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julien MAILLARD
Ajouter
Julien MAILLARD
Alphadoz
Chargé d'affaires
BRÉVAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alphadoz
- Chargé d'affaires
Commercial |
2023 - maintenant
EI TEM
Gargenville
2019 - 2022
CPMS
Plaisir
2017 - 2019
Sulzer Pompes France
- Chargé d'affaires
Buchelay
2014 - 2017
Sulzer
- Keyuser SAP
Winterthur
2013 - 2014
Création des procédures et supports de formation, formation des salariés au logiciel SAP.
Sulzer
- Chargé d'affaires sites
Winterthur
2008 - 2012
Sulzer
- Acheteur
Winterthur
2005 - 2008
Formations
Université Versailles Saint Quentin
Mantes La Jolie
2002 - 2005
GMP
Réseau
Christophe RIVIÈRE
Clémence CAMPION
Françoise TREMEL
Guillaume DUVAL
Jean-Luc DELIAIRE
Joël BOULOT
Juliette DUTEMPLE
Laurie VERRET
Walter FERRY
Xavier GAILLARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z