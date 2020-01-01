Julien MESSÉANT

- Holding a PhD in Neurobiology, I was able to develop an excellent scientific culture but also to manage a research project autonomously. My research experience has tested my capacities of project management, adaptation, editorial skills, analysis and my relational qualities. I am strongly inspired by Life Sciences, benefits for patients and meaningful exchanges with investigators. I am also passionate about clinical research and communication. I am currently looking for new and challenging opportunities. In addition to Neurosciences, I have a strong background in other medical disciplines (pneumology, cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology), through the specialization chosen during my Masters degree.



- Strong interpersonal skills : ability to design, manage and perform research project in Life Sciences ; able to learn new knowledge and adapt to new environments quickly ; strong independent work style and excellent teamwork skills ; well-organized and passionate ; scientific communication ; result orientation ; analysis and synthesis ; flexibility.



- Therapeutic areas : neurology, neuromuscular diseases, myopathies, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases.