Menu

Julien MESSÉANT

Paris

En résumé

- Holding a PhD in Neurobiology, I was able to develop an excellent scientific culture but also to manage a research project autonomously. My research experience has tested my capacities of project management, adaptation, editorial skills, analysis and my relational qualities. I am strongly inspired by Life Sciences, benefits for patients and meaningful exchanges with investigators. I am also passionate about clinical research and communication. I am currently looking for new and challenging opportunities. In addition to Neurosciences, I have a strong background in other medical disciplines (pneumology, cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology), through the specialization chosen during my Masters degree.

- Strong interpersonal skills : ability to design, manage and perform research project in Life Sciences ; able to learn new knowledge and adapt to new environments quickly ; strong independent work style and excellent teamwork skills ; well-organized and passionate ; scientific communication ; result orientation ; analysis and synthesis ; flexibility.

- Therapeutic areas : neurology, neuromuscular diseases, myopathies, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases.

Entreprises

  • Institut de Myologie - Scientific Researcher

    Paris (75000) 2018 - maintenant - Clinical and translational research on neuromuscular diseases.
    - Coordinated preclinical trials to study the therapeutic efficacy of a new pharmacological compound for the treatment of congenital and autoimmune myasthenic syndromes.
    - Developed strategic and operational plans. Implemented and monitored national and international collaborative work.

  • Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière - ICM - Research and Development Engineer

    Paris (75000) 2017 - 2018 - Genetic and Pathophysiology of neurodegenerative diseases.
    - Coordinated maturation program to obtain a proof of concept in vitro of the beneficial effect of a new pharmacological agent for the treatment of pathologies with neuromuscular damage.

  • Medisup - Educational Program Coordinator

    Paris (75000) 2016 - 2017 Teaching in Cell Biology for students preparing for the medical competition (Nice Sophia Antipolis University) :
    - Design of course sheets
    - Design of exam topics
    - Educational follow-up

  • Sorbonne Université - Temporary Research and Teaching Assistant

    Paris (75000) 2014 - 2016 - Developed cell therapy and conventional pharmacological strategies for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
    - Taught 210hr/yr in a BSc. in Biology, MSc. in Neurosciences and MSc. in Cell Aging courses.

  • Université Paris Descartes - Project manager, PhD in Neurobiology

    Paris 2011 - 2014 - Developed of an innovative therapeutic strategy for the treatment of neuromuscular junction-related diseases.
    - The aim of my PhD research project was to study the molecular and cellular mechanisms mediated by the Wnt morphogens during the formation and maintenance of the neuromuscular connectivity. A part of my work has been patented (PCT/EP2015/066239 ; EP14307063) and opens new avenues for the development of therapies to counteract neuromuscular diseases.
    - Work also valued by the publication of 3 scientific articles. Won AFM-Téléthon young researcher award 2015.

Formations

  • Université Paris Descartes

    Paris (75000) 2011 - 2014 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Genome, Epigenome and Cell Fate - Neurobiology

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Lyon (69000) 2009 - 2011 Master of Science (M.Sc.), Human Physiology and Neurosciences

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Lyon (69000) 2008 - 2009 Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Cell and Molecular Biology

  • Lycée Albert Chatelet

    Douai (59500) 2005 - 2008 Two-year intensive scientific course preparing for the admission to French elite schools, Biology, Chemistry

Réseau