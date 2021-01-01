Julien POZZI

Always looking for new challenges and opportunites to grow, for my team and myself.

I rely on my experience and relationship to understand my customer requests and propose them the most suitable solution for their needs, with rigor and pragmatism.

Convinced by the Agile values, I promote and foster the collaboration between the different stakeholders.





Knowledge and Specialities :

- IS Project Management (1-2M€)

- Team Management (10-15 people)

- Software architecture



Priorities :

- Customer satisfaction

- Build effective, flexible and reliable softwares

- Empower the team

- Keep learning to improve, experiment new things (Agile, Continuous Delivery, etc)

- Always stay informed about new IT trends, and the value they can bring to my customer (Big data, Agile, DevOps, Cloud Computing, Virtualization, Mobility, BYOD, etc)



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Management opérationnel

Agile

Management

Information Technology

Architecture SI