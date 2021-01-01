Julien POZZI

Always looking for new challenges and opportunites to grow, for my team and myself.
I rely on my experience and relationship to understand my customer requests and propose them the most suitable solution for their needs, with rigor and pragmatism.
Convinced by the Agile values, I promote and foster the collaboration between the different stakeholders.
Knowledge and Specialities :
- IS Project Management (1-2M€)
- Team Management (10-15 people)
- Software architecture
Priorities :
- Customer satisfaction
- Build effective, flexible and reliable softwares
- Empower the team
- Keep learning to improve, experiment new things (Agile, Continuous Delivery, etc)
- Always stay informed about new IT trends, and the value they can bring to my customer (Big data, Agile, DevOps, Cloud Computing, Virtualization, Mobility, BYOD, etc)
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management opérationnel
Agile
Management
Information Technology
Architecture SI