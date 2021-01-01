Menu

Julien POZZI

Roissy CDG

En résumé

Always looking for new challenges and opportunites to grow, for my team and myself.
I rely on my experience and relationship to understand my customer requests and propose them the most suitable solution for their needs, with rigor and pragmatism.
Convinced by the Agile values, I promote and foster the collaboration between the different stakeholders.


Knowledge and Specialities :
- IS Project Management (1-2M€)
- Team Management (10-15 people)
- Software architecture

Priorities :
- Customer satisfaction
- Build effective, flexible and reliable softwares
- Empower the team
- Keep learning to improve, experiment new things (Agile, Continuous Delivery, etc)
- Always stay informed about new IT trends, and the value they can bring to my customer (Big data, Agile, DevOps, Cloud Computing, Virtualization, Mobility, BYOD, etc)

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management opérationnel
Agile
Management
Information Technology
Architecture SI

Entreprises

  • Air France - Product Line Manager

    Roissy CDG 2017 - maintenant Manager for the Air France Aircraft Maintenance applications:
    - Around 50 applications in continuity and a dozen running projects
    - Around 3M€ yearly budget (200 men months)
    - Manager of team of 5 internals + 20 externals
    - Agile methodology implementation (Scrum + Kanban) within IT teams
    - Foster Maintenance Business Digitalization (iPads deployment, etc)
    - Supporting Predictive Maintenance Program (Big Data)
    - Contributor of the 3 main Programs lead by KLM to buld a common Maintenance Information System

    Involved in the pilot to deploy IBC (In Business Computing), to help business collaborate more with IT of subjects that are today shadow IT, to strenghten relationship with business and provide more reliable solutions

    Involved in the HR track of the New Ways of Working transformation Program, with the goal to deploy Agility within the whole company: definition of the new roles, functions and skills (Scrum master, Product Owner, Release train Engineer, etc)

    Participation in Talent Management track to recruit and retain talents

    Overall IT Project Manager Maintenix AF Rest of Fleet (28M€) since 01/04/2018

  • Air France - IT Project Manager

    Roissy CDG 2015 - 2016 Project Maintenix for All Fleet (budget of 32M€ over 3 years)
    - Engineering & Maintenance, migration of the fleet 777, 330/340 and 320 from the legacy to Maintenix, already used by KLM and Air France (A380 only)
    - Co-responsible for the Interfaces and Data Migration (8M€)

  • Air France - Functional and technical expert

    Roissy CDG 2014 - 2015 - Marketing mission : Feasibility study with external software editors for selling Air France's flight crew pairing and rostering softwares- Air France leader for definition and estimation of the scope of the product (>10M EUR )
    - Air France leader for definition of the future partnership organization : 1 team, 2 companies, 4 locations

  • Air France - Pole Manager

    Roissy CDG 2013 - 2014 - Flight Crew Pairing and Roster Pole (annual budget : 1,3M€)
    - Manager, in a matricial organization, of 7 people + 1 apprentice
    - Preparation for conversion of mainframe experts to new technologies (J2EE)
    - Manager of the Flight Crew Roster applications
    - Coordinator for the work of 5 distinct development teams (~25 people overall) with the Ops Teams, the IMOs (~15 people) and the Business (3 customers)
    - Project Manager for the IT Flight Crew Roster renovation (annual budget : 1,5M€)
    - Marketing mission : feasability study with external software editors (organization definition and functional gap analysis)

  • Air France - Product Manager

    Roissy CDG 2011 - 2013 - Product Roster, Pairings, Optimizations et GUI (annual budget : 0,6M€)
    - Manager of a 2 people + 1 apprentice team
    - Manager of a dozen applications for Flight Crew Roster
    - Relations with numerous interlocutors : Dev teams, Ops, IMO, Business
    - Project Manager for the IT Flight Crew Roster renovation (annual budget : 1M€)

  • Air France - Confirmed Analyst Developer

    Roissy CDG 2009 - 2011 - Reflex Project (3M€) :
    - Tool for Tracking of Flight Crew Pairings
    - Definition of the architecture, design of the solutions with the customer (workshops), quoting, coding and delivery
    - Agile methodology, in a 7 confirmed people team

  • Air France - Project Manager

    Roissy CDG 2008 - 2009 Project Manager E-Dossier (Electronic recording for Technical Flight Crew Training : 1,5M EUR ) ;
    - Relations with the Business (Pilots Manager) ;
    - Manager of a 4 developer + 2 trainees team

  • Air France - Analyst Developer

    Roissy CDG 2006 - 2008 - Responsible of several applications managing Flight Crew Training (annual budget : 300-350 k€)
    - In charge of a 3 people team
    - Relations with IMO and Business

  • ALTEN SI - Analyst Developer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2006 Design and realization of a prototype for music self-production for France Telecom Resarch & Development

  • ALTEN SI - Analyst Developer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2005 In charge of Acadomia Front Office Application

  • KLEE - Analyst Developer

    Le Plessis Robinson 2004 - 2004 -Software development for SAPN subscriber management
    - Proof of concept for a Warehouse inventory viewing

Formations

  • Scaled Agile, Inc

    Paris 2018 - 2018 SAFe 4 Agilist

    A Certified SAFe® 4 Agilist (SA) is a SAFe enterprise leadership professional who is part of a Lean-Agile transformation. Key areas of competency include the application of Lean-Agile principles, execution and release of value through Agile Release Trains (ARTs), and building an Agile portfolio with Lean-Agile budgeting.

  • Certification PRINCE2 Foundation

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Ecole Centrale

    Chatenay Malabry 2001 - 2004 Engineer

  • Lycée Hoche

    Versailles 1999 - 2001 Preparatory Class for Major Engineering Schools

