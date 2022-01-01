Menu

Juliette VARIER

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dumez GTM Caledonie / Fondacal - Ingenieur Etudes de Prix

    2017 - maintenant

  • Botte fondations - Ingenieur Etudes de Prix

    2013 - 2017

  • DUMEZ GTM CALEDONIE - INGENIEUR ETUDES DE PRIX

    2007 - 2013

  • DEPS - Charge d'affaire Cellule Ouvrages d'Art

    2005 - 2006

Formations

Réseau