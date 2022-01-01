Juliette ZIMMERMANN

-
Nissan Europe - France
- Cross Functional Project Advisor - Marketing Operations Dept
Gémenos
2008 - maintenant
- Price & Spec database Supplier change management: data quality testing, selection and implementation, Coordination with all sales companies, Infiniti and NE marketing department and Renault
- Deployment of Pan-European Incentives Audits in 13 sales companies
- Pricing and Transaction Price Report Implementation & monthly delivery for G5 countries.
- Marketing campaign efficiency reporting to Top management & Global HQ
- Department Budget Management
Nissan Europe - France
- Incentive Specialist - Marketing Operations Dept.
Gémenos
2007 - 2008
Incentive Specialist:
- Implementation & Coordination of the Incentive campaign process between the Headquarter & the 23 national sales companies. Process improvement in collaboration with the stakeholders.
- Analysis & Validation of the incentive campaigns of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan. Monitoring of campaign performance & effectiveness.
- Analysis & Proposal of potential incentive savings during Business Plan process & Reforecast.
- Launch Pan European Incentive Audits: Benchmarking, Selection Criteria Defining, Tender releasing, Supplier Selection, Testing Phase in 13 sales companies.
Valeo Italy
- Junior Sales Manager and Analyst
2005 - 2006
Junior Sales Manager and Analyst for VCC (climatisations)& VEC(radiators)
for the customers FIAT, Daimler Chrysler and Iveco :
- Participates at the price team which develops strategic price offers for product launches & current products.
- Researches and supervises the impact on prices due to increases of raw material prices.
- Develops and implements the bi-annual sales budget (volumes, mix, prices) and the mid-term business plan for Italy.
- Develops and implements the customer development plan and the saving plan for FIAT and Iveco.
Tetra Pak Carton Ambient - Italy
- Assistant to Project Manager
2005 - 2005
- Supervised the development and the budget of future packaging projects.
- Organized project management committees and coordinated project planning.
- Updated the intranet website (webmaster).
Deutsch Bank - Milan, Italy
- Internship - Private Wealth Management
2003 - 2003
Internship - Junior Customer Consultant (French, Italian and American customers)
- Assembled information about the real estate market and for (a) database
- Supported clients through every stage of the transaction: searched for
the right property, assisted with the deed of purchase and suggested
an adapted mortgage plan