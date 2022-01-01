Menu

Juliette ZIMMERMANN

Gémenos

Entreprises

  • Nissan Europe - France - Cross Functional Project Advisor - Marketing Operations Dept

    Gémenos 2008 - maintenant - Price & Spec database Supplier change management: data quality testing, selection and implementation, Coordination with all sales companies, Infiniti and NE marketing department and Renault
    - Deployment of Pan-European Incentives Audits in 13 sales companies
    - Pricing and Transaction Price Report Implementation & monthly delivery for G5 countries.
    - Marketing campaign efficiency reporting to Top management & Global HQ
    - Department Budget Management

  • Nissan Europe - France - Incentive Specialist - Marketing Operations Dept.

    Gémenos 2007 - 2008 Incentive Specialist:
    - Implementation & Coordination of the Incentive campaign process between the Headquarter & the 23 national sales companies. Process improvement in collaboration with the stakeholders.
    - Analysis & Validation of the incentive campaigns of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan. Monitoring of campaign performance & effectiveness.
    - Analysis & Proposal of potential incentive savings during Business Plan process & Reforecast.
    - Launch Pan European Incentive Audits: Benchmarking, Selection Criteria Defining, Tender releasing, Supplier Selection, Testing Phase in 13 sales companies.

  • Valeo Italy - Junior Sales Manager and Analyst

    2005 - 2006 Junior Sales Manager and Analyst for VCC (climatisations)& VEC(radiators)
    for the customers FIAT, Daimler Chrysler and Iveco :
    - Participates at the price team which develops strategic price offers for product launches & current products.
    - Researches and supervises the impact on prices due to increases of raw material prices.
    - Develops and implements the bi-annual sales budget (volumes, mix, prices) and the mid-term business plan for Italy.
    - Develops and implements the customer development plan and the saving plan for FIAT and Iveco.

  • Tetra Pak Carton Ambient - Italy - Assistant to Project Manager

    2005 - 2005 - Supervised the development and the budget of future packaging projects.
    - Organized project management committees and coordinated project planning.
    - Updated the intranet website (webmaster).

  • Deutsch Bank - Milan, Italy - Internship - Private Wealth Management

    2003 - 2003 Internship - Junior Customer Consultant (French, Italian and American customers)
    - Assembled information about the real estate market and for (a) database
    - Supported clients through every stage of the transaction: searched for
    the right property, assisted with the deed of purchase and suggested
    an adapted mortgage plan

Formations

  • MBS ESSEC-Mannheim (Mannheim)

    Mannheim 1999 - 2005 Marketing

