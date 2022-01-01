Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Junel GUILLAUME
Ajouter
Junel GUILLAUME
Saint Denis
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Association Le Refuge
- Délégué Départemental du Bas-Rhin
Saint Denis
2016 - maintenant
Centre Régional de Lutte Contre le Cancer Paul Strauss
- Assistant social coordinateur
2016 - maintenant
Association Le Refuge
- Responsable de l'Antenne de Strasbourg
Saint Denis
2015 - 2016
ESTES
- Formateur vacataire en travail social
2014 - 2016
Centre de Lutte Contre le Cancer Paul Strauss
- Assistant social
2012 - 2015
Formations
ESTES
Strasbourg
2015 - 2015
Coordinateur de projets ou d’équipes en action sociale ou médico-sociale
Réseau
Adrien HILL
Benoît COQUIL
Delphine PACIOTTI
Franck BATTENHAUSER
Jean Paul FREMEAU
Julien GRUMBACH
Juliette YAVAILES
Mb MATHIEU
Sebastien LOREK