Junichi INABA

Mes compétences :
Brand Design
Design
Industrial Design
Entreprises
- Design Consulting | Design Research
2010 - maintenantINABADESIGN.
Design and brand consultancy work as a go-between for Japan and France based in Paris.
Aims to improve "Japan brand", develop and penetrate the culture between Japan and France through the design and the proposal.
● Product design proposals, including proposed redesign of folk art crafts.
Redesign the form to suit modern lifestyles with inheriting the traditional techniques
and philosophy.
● Concept making of design and brand.
Suggest a future direction based on long-term vision.
Basically, make suggestions to improve brand value through design.
● Research and information gathering in the local market.
Visit various local events and report.
http://www.inabadesign.com
Pioneer France S.A.S
- Design Manager
2008 - 2009In charge of design development and brand design
Management of activies human resource development
Award
2008
- Good Design Award | Japan
- iF Product Design Award | Germany
Pioneer
- Lead designer
2000 - 2008In charge of strategic model and project
Design leader
- Plasma television KURO design and PURE VISION design 2003-2008
Project leader
- NEW THEATER SYSTEM project 2007-2008
- PREMIUM PLASMA THEATER project 2005-2006
- EUROPEAN DESIGN project 2004
- EUROPEAN DESIGN project 2003
- Home theater system design
- Home audio design
- Car audio design
Award
2007
- Good Design Award | Japan
- iF Product Design Award | Germany
2006
- Good Design Award | Japan
- iF Product Design Award | Germany
2005
- Good Design Award | Japan
2004
- Good Design Award | Japan
2003
- Good Design Award | Japan
Pioneer
- Designer
1994 - 1999In charge of qualitative group interview
Study of life style segmentation of target user
Stay Paris and Duesseldorf
- Audio design
- Portable CD player design
Award
1999
- Red Dot Design Award Nominate | Germany
1995
- Good Design Award | Japan
Formations
Musashino Art University (Tokyo)
Tokyo1989 - 1993Design and Craft
Department of Industrial, Interior and Craft Design