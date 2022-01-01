Menu

Junichi INABA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Brand Design
Design
Industrial Design

Entreprises

  • 3 - Design Consulting | Design Research

    2010 - maintenant INABADESIGN.

    Design and brand consultancy work as a go-between for Japan and France based in Paris.
    Aims to improve "Japan brand", develop and penetrate the culture between Japan and France through the design and the proposal.

    ● Product design proposals, including proposed redesign of folk art crafts.
    Redesign the form to suit modern lifestyles with inheriting the traditional techniques
    and philosophy.


    ● Concept making of design and brand.
    Suggest a future direction based on long-term vision.
    Basically, make suggestions to improve brand value through design.


    ● Research and information gathering in the local market.
    Visit various local events and report.

    http://www.inabadesign.com

  • Pioneer France S.A.S - Design Manager

    2008 - 2009 In charge of design development and brand design
    Management of activies human resource development


    Award

    2008
    - Good Design Award | Japan
    - iF Product Design Award | Germany

  • Pioneer - Lead designer

    2000 - 2008 In charge of strategic model and project

    Design leader

    - Plasma television KURO design and PURE VISION design 2003-2008

    Project leader

    - NEW THEATER SYSTEM project 2007-2008
    - PREMIUM PLASMA THEATER project 2005-2006
    - EUROPEAN DESIGN project 2004
    - EUROPEAN DESIGN project 2003

    - Home theater system design
    - Home audio design
    - Car audio design


    Award

    2007
    - Good Design Award | Japan
    - Good Design Award | Japan
    - iF Product Design Award | Germany
    - iF Product Design Award | Germany

    2006
    - Good Design Award | Japan
    - Good Design Award | Japan
    - iF Product Design Award | Germany

    2005
    - Good Design Award | Japan
    - Good Design Award | Japan

    2004
    - Good Design Award | Japan
    - Good Design Award | Japan

    2003
    - Good Design Award | Japan

  • Pioneer - Designer

    1994 - 1999 In charge of qualitative group interview
    Study of life style segmentation of target user
    Stay Paris and Duesseldorf

    - Audio design
    - Portable CD player design


    Award

    1999
    - Red Dot Design Award Nominate | Germany

    1995
    - Good Design Award | Japan

Formations

  • Musashino Art University (Tokyo)

    Tokyo 1989 - 1993 Design and Craft

    Department of Industrial, Interior and Craft Design

