Junior JOANIS

Fan of web technologies, I'm a developer, startup junkie and globetrotter.

I worked for various startups in San Francisco, Beijing and Paris.





Specialties:

- Web Development: Ruby on Rails, PHP5 (MVC), HTML/Haml/slim, CSS/Sass, Javascript.

- Test: Rspec, Cucumber.

- Architecture: Clustering, Redundancy, Auto Scaling, Load Balancing(HAProxy, Nginx), AWS services (Cloudfront, Glacier, ELB, EC2, Route53...)



- Version control systems: Subversion, git

- Databases: MySQL,PostgresSQL, MongoDB

- Cache: Redis

- Search Engines: Elasticsearch, Solr



- API: Twitter, Facebook, Google Map

- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

- Search Engine Marketing (SEM)



