Junior JOANIS

-
Augment
- Full stack developer
2016 - maintenant
Accomplishments
* Built features for augmented reality platform: manager.augment.com and developed API points for mobile apps. ;
* Created Rails middleware to handle old http requests. ;
* Optimize background processing using sidekiq. Enabled to have 1 queue per AWS EC2 server. ;
* Developed deployment script for a Brunch.js app. ;
* Participated to stand up meetings, poker plannings and sprints. ;
* Technologies: Ruby on Rails, rspec, cucumber,git, jQuery, Redis, sidekiq, capistrano, MySQL.
-
Total Immersion
- Software Engineer
Suresnes
2013 - maintenant
Accomplishments
* Built an SaaS product for augmented reality medias: www.trylive.com
* Developed and built the documentation of the third API for developers using the total immersion augmented reality technology.
* Developed the test (TDD, BDD) using Rspec, cucumber, Poltergeist.
* Developed a Scaling and High Availability strategy with AWS using elastic load balancer, Amazon ec2, auto scaling group, S3 and cloudfront, Redis Sentinel
* Deployed an infrastructure of 30 servers in china in partnership with Yihaodian (YHD).
* Planned the development time using the Scrum methodology, Stand up meeting, poker planning and sprint.
* Technologies: Ruby on Rails, rspec, cucumber,git, jQuery, Redis, sidekiq, capistrano, MongoDB. ElasticSearch.
-
Dimelo
- Software Engineer Intern
PARIS
2012 - maintenant
Incorporated in 2006, Dimelo is the European leader of SocialCRM software, We help brands leverage social media as a powerful way to augment returns of CRM initiatives, whether in sales, marketing, customer service or customer insights.
I'm improving my Front end Skills( Prototype,JS) and I keep working on my backend skills (Ruby on Rails).
-
Onefeat
- Software Engineer
2012 - 2012
Accomplishments
* Participated to the fundraising, pitch the company at the demo day @ I/O ventures incubators.
* Analyzed valuable metrics(Retention, MAU) and built a dashboard using the framework rails.
* implemented Apple Push Notification, upload photos features, implemented game mechanics/ Technologies: RubyonRails, rspec, git , jQuery, Delayed jobs.
-
Onefeat
- Software Engineer
2012 - maintenant
The goal of Onefeat is to turn the whole life into a game. You earn points when you hug your grandma, grow a moustache or when you get to the top of a mountain. All you have to do is to send a picture of yourself doing it to get points. You unlock skills, trophies and you level up just like in a real game.
- analyzed valuable metrics(Retention, MAU) and build a dashboard using rails
- implemented Apple Push Notification feature, upload photos features, implement game mechanics.
- Participated in the fundraising at the demo day @ I/O ventures, SF.
Technologies: Ruby on Rails, rspec, git , jQuery, Delayed jobs...
-
Smartdate
- Software Engineer
2011 - 2011
Accomplishments
* Updated, improved, developed features for the web site: smartdate.com. (4.5 million users)
* Worked closely with the marketing team to implement web campaigns and analytics metrics (Google tracking events etc).
* Technologies: Ruby on Rails,HAML, MongoDB, rspec, Yaml, Vagrant environment, git
-
Cristal Asia
- PHP Developer
2011 - 2011
Accomplishments
* Developed various features for the web site: hyperlingo.com. (Croogo CMS, cakePHP Framework)
* Designed the database (MCD) and optimized the website speed (index tables, ajax call, using cache...)
* Integrated the search management optimization and APIs such as Facebook API, Twitter API.
-
Crystal Asia
- PHP Engineer
2011 - 2011
Founded in 2005, Crystal Asia is a multi-disciplined, foreign owned and run web development and creative agency based in Beijing, China.
• Developed search features for the web site: hyperlingo.com.
• Optimized the web site speed (index tables, ajax call, using cache…)
Technolgies:
Croogo CMS, cakePHP Framework, MySQL,jQuery, SVN, LAMP.
-
Smartdate
- Sofware Engineer Intern
2011 - 2011
Smartdate is the future of online dating. An international platform loaded with Web 2.0 functionalities, fully integrated with Facebook, and featuring collaborative matching: Smartsearch . Launched April 2010.
I built /improved cool features for the web site. (4,5 millions users)
I used awesome languages and tools such as Ruby on Rails, git, vagrant environment and more... :)
And I never forgot to develop unit-tests: TDD/BDD ( Rspec, Cucumber)
-
Bethere
- Web developer
2010 - 2010
Accomplishments
* Led and developed the website from scratch: BethereDeals.com. http://www.betheredeals.com (PHP & Codeignitor Framework). We were 2 developers.
* Developed the Facebook application: Bethere. http://apps.facebook.com/waretoo/
* Integrated the search management optimization, APIs such as Google API, Facebook API, Twitter API, Web 2.0 strategy.
-
Payment Wall
- Business developement
2010 - 2010
Boomerang Networks is an innovative virtual currency monetization solution. It is pioneering the next generation of virtual currency monetization and CPA offer based alternative payments. Our team has extensive eCommerce, social networking, online gaming and payments experience. Boomerang is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Kiev, Ukraine.
I helped companies and freelance developers monetize their traffic through direct payment and advertising offer wall.
I'm mainly focused on North American and European market
-
Betheredeals
- Web developer
2010 - 2011
BeThere Deals delivers real-time offers to individuals, while enabling merchants to generate business or clear through inventory instantly.
• Developed web applications
•Technologies: PHP5, Codeignitor Framework, Css & Turbine,Ajax, jQuery.
• API: Twitter, Facebook, Google Map.
• SEO implementation(REST architecture, Robots.txt, sitemap etc..)
•Tools:Google Analytics, Webmaster Tools
-
Audit & Solutions
- IT developer-System Administrator-Intern at Audit & Solutions
Villers Cotterets
2009 - 2009
Increased the web site extranet by using tools such as Google map/street view api, Fpdf and others…
• improved and have facilitated access to the database for the employee communication by creating a program in Visual basic access.
• Managed backup by using windows server Backup and took the initiative to outsource backup accountancy because of risk to the company.
• Managed and monitoring the windows servers by using various tools such as Active Directory or monitoring events logs.