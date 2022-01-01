Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Junior Ludovic NGBENZI
Ajouter
Junior Ludovic NGBENZI
BANGUI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OXFAM, GB, RCA
- Promoteur d'hygiène et de Santé(PHP Officer)
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Université De Bangui (Bangui Rca)
Bangui Rca
2008 - 2013
Licence en Réseaux et télécommunications, DEUG 2 en Sociologie
Ingénieur des Réseaux et Télécommunications, Promoteur d'hygiène et de Santé de l'ONG Oxfam, GB, RCA.
Réseau
Augusto MBETHO
Bathie NDIAYE
Charlotte PERROT
Emmanuel LANCREROT
Jocelyn ENDJITO
Julie SAMBO-BANDABA
Mathias MBILISSIA
Nicholas LECK
Philippe MINYEM