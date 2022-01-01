Menu

Juraj MATULA

BOIS COLOMBES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conformité
Gestion budgétaire
Audit interne
Project Management Office
Audit externe

Entreprises

  • Aviva - Head of Audit IT, Life European Markets

    BOIS COLOMBES 2014 - maintenant

  • Aviva - Senior Manager Audit Interne IT

    BOIS COLOMBES 2011 - 2014 Coordination of IT related audits in Europe, annual audit program preparation and follow up, audits planning, team management, knowledge management.
    Leading audits covering application controls, security and infrastructure, project management, Solvency II IT related subjects.

  • PwC - Senior Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2005 - 2011 Assignments in the areas of IT external audit, security, risks evaluation and business process controls. Worked with a wide range of clients in various sectors (services, industry, banks…).
    Areas of expertise include: Project Management, Sarbanes Oxley reviews and testing, Internal Control documentation, Due Diligences, Application and operational reviews including IT and business process analysis and controls testing.

    In charge of the ERP Assurance (SAP, Oracle…) practice for PwC France.
    International coordination of IT audits, resources management, budget follow-up, knowledge management, trainings, business development, recruitment.

  • Salomé Informatique - Project Management Consultant

    2001 - 2005 Co-ordination, planning and follow-up of international projects for Natexis Banques Populaires – a leading French financing, investment and service bank. Duties include: Supporting Project Managers, providing methodology training, supervising the IT applications maintenance, formalising technical and functional procedures, cost control and audit, analysis and evaluation of projects, annual budgets set up, working to tight deadlines in an international environment.

Formations

  • Brunel University (Uxbridge)

    Uxbridge 1999 - 2000 Master (MSc) in Advanced Manufacturing Systems

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 1995 - 2000 Ingénieur

