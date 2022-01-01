Juraj MATULA

BOIS COLOMBES2011 - 2014Coordination of IT related audits in Europe, annual audit program preparation and follow up, audits planning, team management, knowledge management.
Leading audits covering application controls, security and infrastructure, project management, Solvency II IT related subjects.
PwC
- Senior Manager
Neuilly-sur-Seine2005 - 2011Assignments in the areas of IT external audit, security, risks evaluation and business process controls. Worked with a wide range of clients in various sectors (services, industry, banks…).
Areas of expertise include: Project Management, Sarbanes Oxley reviews and testing, Internal Control documentation, Due Diligences, Application and operational reviews including IT and business process analysis and controls testing.
In charge of the ERP Assurance (SAP, Oracle…) practice for PwC France.
International coordination of IT audits, resources management, budget follow-up, knowledge management, trainings, business development, recruitment.
2001 - 2005Co-ordination, planning and follow-up of international projects for Natexis Banques Populaires – a leading French financing, investment and service bank. Duties include: Supporting Project Managers, providing methodology training, supervising the IT applications maintenance, formalising technical and functional procedures, cost control and audit, analysis and evaluation of projects, annual budgets set up, working to tight deadlines in an international environment.
Formations
Brunel University (Uxbridge)
Uxbridge1999 - 2000Master (MSc) in Advanced Manufacturing Systems