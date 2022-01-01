Menu

Juste Mintimmê BABADJIHOU

En résumé

Has a very good sense of organization, versatile and rigorous, I want to integrate a structure within which, I can not only learn the inner workings of the business ; but also to share my modest knowledge and skills while developing my skills in the field of civil engineering.


Doté d'un très bon sens de l'organisation, polyvalent et rigoureux, je souhaite intégrer une structure au sein de laquelle, je pourrai non seulement apprendre davantage les rouages du Métier; mais aussi partager ma modeste connaissance et compétence tout en développant mes acquis dans le domaine du Génie civil.

Mes compétences :
Capacité d'animation et de pilotage des réunions d

Entreprises

  • Cabinet d'architecture HIRAM - Superviseur / Contrôleur de Projet

    2016 - maintenant Projet d’Appui au Renforcement du Système de la Santé (PARSS) piloté par la Coopération Technique Belge (CTB):
    Travaux de construction de L’Hôpital de district de gotheye, région de Tillaberi.

    Missions et réalisations
    - Contrôle permanent des travaux de l’entreprise sur le site pour veiller à la qualité des ouvrages dans les phases d’exécution des marchés de travaux d’infrastructures du Ner 216/CTB/PARSS/2015 ;
    - Organiser et conduire le chantier jusqu’à réception et mise en service ;
    - Prendre en compte les demandes préalablement à la mise en service des ouvrages créés ;
    - Etablissement des attachements et décomptes ;
    Rédaction des rapports et procès-verbaux de réunion ;
    - Réceptions des travaux ;
    Etc.

  • GOD - BTP - Conducteurs des Travaux

    2015 - 2015 Conducteur des Travaux de Construction à GOD - BTP
    Projet de construction de l’Assainissement et de l’Aménagement du marché de Glazoué.

    Missions et réalisations
    - Assistant du Chef Service Technique de l’exploitation, de l’assainissement et de l’aménagement des routes (filière entretien-exploitation-gestion) à la préparation et à la réalisation des chantiers.
    - Contribution à la connaissance du réseau routier en lien avec les chefs de secteur territorialement concernés.
    - Participation aux réflexions sur un référentiel « routes de demain » de la collectivité, intégrant des préoccupations de développement durable à la politique des infrastructures ainsi qu’à tout autre groupe de travail sur le maintien et le développement de compétences techniques de haut niveau.
    - Contrôle et exécution des travaux topographiques du site.

  • Cabinet d'architecture HIRAM - Superviseur / Contrôleur

    2014 - 2016 OCTOBRE 2015 – Mai 2016.

    Projets LUXEMBOURGEOIS au DEVEVELOPPEMENT et du Groupement de cabinet d’architecture HIRAM – BIPADE – OMNITECH-AFRIQUE :

    Travaux de construction des écoles primaires et secondaires dans la Région de Dosso, Département de GAYA site de CHAKANWA et de GATTAWANI KAINA.

    Missions et réalisations
    - Organisation et conduite des chantiers jusqu’à réception et mise en service
    - contrôle, coordonne le travail des entreprises dans les phases d’exécution des marchés de travaux d’infrastructures de la DREP/A/PLN/EP dans le cadre du Programme NIG/19 phase 2 du Niger.)
    - Prendre en compte les demandes préalablement à la mise en service des ouvrages créés.

    Octobre 2014 – Mars 2015

    Projets LUXEMBOURGEOIS au DEVEVELOPPEMENT et du Groupement de cabinet d’architecture HIRAM – BIPADE – OMNITECH-AFRIQUE

    Travaux de construction des écoles primaires et secondaires dans la Région de Dosso dans le cadre du Programme NIG/19 au Niger.

    Missions et réalisations
    - Réceptions des taches, organisation des réunions du chantier ;
    - Assistance technique et exécution des travaux topographiques.

  • Cabinet d'architecture et d'urbanisme Urba-Tropiques - Contrôleur-Métreur / Chef chantier

    2014 - 2014 Contrôleur / Métreur et chef de mission du cabinet d’étude et d’Architecture : Urba-TROPIQUES sur le :

    Projet de construction d’un immeuble à R+3 et d’une maison à charpente le tout à usage d’habitation pour le compte du Docteur Camille OLYMPIO (Clinique Sainte Famille du Bénin).

    Missions et réalisations
    - Assistant du Directeur Technique
    - Réceptions et exécutions des taches, organisation des réunions du chantier ;
    - Mission d’attachement sur le projet de construction du siège du Centre National des Réserves de Faunes (CENAGRAF) de Kandi au détriment de l’entreprise GMT Benin.

  • Société Générale pour l'immobilier (SOGEI) - Chef Chantier

    2013 - 2013 Chef chantier assisté par le directeur Technique de l’entreprise SOGEI (Société Général pour l’Immobilier)
    Projet de construction du siège du Fonds National de la Microfinance (FNM) à Houéyiho (juillet 2013 en décembre 2013)

    - Organisation technique et pratique des ouvriers spécialises sur le chantier ;
    - Exécution et suivis des travaux du gros œuvre ;
    - Conduite et gestion du chantier.

    Projet de constructions des travaux de l’hôpital de Zone de DJIDJA (PADS-BAD III) (mars 2013 en juillet 2013)

    - Organisation prévisionnel des travaux techniques ;
    - Production des plannings d’exécution hebdomadaires et mensuaux ;
    - Conduite et gestion du site jusqu’à la réception définitive provisoire.

  • Princesse d'or - Chef chantier assistant

    2012 - 2013 Projet de construction de l’Africaine des assurances (2006-2012) et des Dix villas Présidentielles (2009-2013) à Cotonou.

    - Organisation prévisionnel des travaux techniques ;
    - Production des plannings d’exécution hebdomadaires et mensuaux ;
    - Conduite et gestion du site jusqu’à la réception définitive provisoire.
    - Exécution et suivis des travaux du gros œuvre, du VRD, de la menuiserie métallique et de l’aluminium-vitrerie.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Génie Civil VERECHAGUINE A-K (Cotonou)

    Cotonou 2010 - 2013

