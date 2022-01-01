Kais GHIDHAOUI

R&D, I possess an established and proven experience in clinical trials, Work with multiple sponsors in several therapeutic areas: Oncology: Malignant Tumor of Breast, Rheumatology: Rheumatoid Arthritis and Dermatology: Urticaria as Project Clinical Trial coordinator. And Hepatitis .

I am in a regular contact and proactive liaison with investigators, pharmacist, CRA, project managers and sites participating in Clinical Trials for different protocols in order to provide and grant the optimal conditions for the conducting of studies in different levels and phases: startup, ongoing and end of trials by assisting in: identifying and performing any required troubleshooting activities.

This experience is preceded by a relevant biology teacher and IT experience.

Thanks to my large professional Network, I participate for recruiting and pre-screening (CTAs, Coordinator) and presenting new candidate to my company (CRA and senior CRA).





Mes compétences :

Coordination de projets

Informatique

Négociation

Gestion du stress

Gestion budgétaire

Recherche clinique

Management

Communication

Relations clients

Industrie pharmaceutique

Biologie moléculaire

Rheumatology

Oncology

Dermatology

Clinical Trials

proven experience

proactive liaison

develop a computerized customer

Urticaria

IT experience

I support

Hepatitis

External Audit

Endocrinology

Contractor coordination

Administrative management