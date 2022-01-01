Retail
Karine CAZETTES
Karine CAZETTES
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Urbaniste
- Dirigeante
2002 - maintenant
Documents d'urbanisme et documents associés : Carte communales, PLU, ZAP,...
Chambre d'Agriculture 05
- Chargée de mission
1996 - 2000
Formations
Institut Aménagement Régional Aix-En-Provence
Aix En Provence
1995 - 1996
DESS
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
1989 - 1994
Maîtrise
