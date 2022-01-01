Menu

Karine FAGOT

GRENOBLE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Summary skills :
- Master in the writing of test plans
- Good technical ease in computer science
- Rigor and thoroughness
- Reliability in the analysis and execution of the test run
- Pressure resistance
- Good communication skills
- Team Spirit
- Knowledge of agile methodologies
- Technical English
- Knowledge of relational databases
- Knowledge of Scripting language

Mes compétences :
AMOA
Développement web
Test
Méthode agile
MySQL
Informatica
HP Quality Center
Java
Analyse fonctionnelle
Conception UML
Eclipse

Entreprises

  • Kayentis - Testeur fonctionnel

    2018 - maintenant Vérification de la conformité des livrables préparés par l’équipe de paramétrage pour les projets clients.
    Participation à la bonne application et à l'évolution des procédures de validation.

    Activités :
    • Analyse des spécifications projet et construction des scénarios de tests et plan de validation
    • Installation et configuration des plate-formes utilisées pour les tests
    • Lancement des tests et résolution des non-conformités
    • Archivage des preuves de test

  • Sopra Steria - Analyste fonctionnel pour la CNAMTS

    Paris 2015 - 2018 Création de mouvements de tables et tests de la chaîne de facturation SCP (Système Central de Prestations) suite à la généralisation des retours Noémie 580 aux Professionnels de Santé autres que les pharmaciens

    Création et mise en œuvre de Mouvements de table sur les environnements de test TMA
    Assemblage et alignement des tables 99
    Rédaction des documents Info tables et du DFR
    Test fonctionnels de bout-en-bout sur la chaîne de facturation SCP (intégration, non régression), exécution et analyse des tests de non-régression
    Rédaction de runTestCase
    Pointage de fichiers
    Report des résultats et création de defects dans l’outil HP QualityCenter/ALM

  • Sopra - AMOA pour EDF-DTG

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Appui MOA sur une application supportant l’ensemble des activités liées à la prévision hydroclimatologique et environnementale. En particulier, cette application permet aux prévisionnistes à EDF-DTG la production de prévisions hydrométéorologiques.

    Recueil du besoin et Rédaction de Products Backlogs
    Initialisation et maintien du référentiel de tests dans l’outil HP Quality Center
    Exécution des scénarios et tests de non régression sur les versions candidates à la mise en production
    Gestion et suivi du portefeuille de Faits Techniques
    Assistance aux utilisateurs
    Formalisation des besoins exprimés sous forme de spécifications et d’exigences sous HP Quality Center, réalisation des maquettes IHM correspondant aux besoins exprimés
    Diagnostic des anomalies
    Résolution d’anomalies par des gestes de configuration en base de données en utilisant l’outil MySQL Workbench

  • Sopra - AMOA / Testeur pour EDF-DTG

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Participation aux tests d’un outil de GMAO, utilisé pour la gestion de la maintenance des stations d’acquisition terrain et des chaînes de mesures de la DTG associées. Cet outil étant utilisé conjointement avec le progiciel Altaïr.

    Participation aux recettes métier
    Tests unitaires et Tests bout-en-bout : Rédaction des cas de tests et scénarios, exécution des scénarios et Tests de non régression en utilisant l’outil Mantis
    Qualification de faits techniques

  • Sopra - Développeur pour EDF-DTG

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Participation à la réalisation d’une solution de suivi d’informations de niveau trois destiné à améliorer la disponibilité et la performance des trois parcs de production d’EDF en développant la surveillance à distance.
    Méthode agile SCRUM
    Développement des interfaces homme machine
    Développement Informatica
    Tests unitaires et Tests bout-en-bout : Rédaction des cas de tests et scénarios, exécution des scénarios et Tests de non régression en utilisant l’outil HP Quality Center

    Environnement technique :
    PHP, MySQL, Apache, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Java, ETL (Informatica), Matlab

  • LIG - Laboratoire d'Informatique de Grenoble - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Participation à la création d’un logiciel d’apprentissage collaboratif (développement en Java)

Formations

Réseau