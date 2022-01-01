Karine JADOT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
More than 20 years dedicated to enhance Sales process, creating opportunities network, penetration of new markets. Aware that habits is the most powerfull self limiting factor for change and improvement.
Dedicated to make Energy & Hydrocarbon, Industrial Gas, Pulp & Paper process industries' Production and Maintenance Managers' life easier for more than 10 years. Understanding of customers' issues and concern in demanding environnements. People are the core point of any company, commitment, courage and innovation are key factors for change and improvement.
Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Vente
Développement commercial
Management
Gestion de projet
Business développement
Stratégie
Gestion de projets opérationnels
Formation-Coaching
Gestion des process
Optimisation des process
Qualité