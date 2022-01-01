Karine JADOT

More than 20 years dedicated to enhance Sales process, creating opportunities network, penetration of new markets. Aware that habits is the most powerfull self limiting factor for change and improvement.



Dedicated to make Energy & Hydrocarbon, Industrial Gas, Pulp & Paper process industries' Production and Maintenance Managers' life easier for more than 10 years. Understanding of customers' issues and concern in demanding environnements. People are the core point of any company, commitment, courage and innovation are key factors for change and improvement.



Mes compétences :

Communication

Marketing

Vente

Développement commercial

Management

Gestion de projet

Business développement

Stratégie

Gestion de projets opérationnels

Formation-Coaching

Gestion des process

Optimisation des process

Qualité