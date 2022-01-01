Menu

Karine JADOT

En résumé

More than 20 years dedicated to enhance Sales process, creating opportunities network, penetration of new markets. Aware that habits is the most powerfull self limiting factor for change and improvement.

Dedicated to make Energy & Hydrocarbon, Industrial Gas, Pulp & Paper process industries' Production and Maintenance Managers' life easier for more than 10 years. Understanding of customers' issues and concern in demanding environnements. People are the core point of any company, commitment, courage and innovation are key factors for change and improvement.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Vente
Développement commercial
Management
Gestion de projet
Business développement
Stratégie
Gestion de projets opérationnels
Formation-Coaching
Gestion des process
Optimisation des process
Qualité

Entreprises

  • Losberger RDS - Senior Quality Assurance Manager

    2016 - maintenant Responsable Qualité structurelle et opérationnelle ISO 9001 v2015 et ISO 14001
    http://losberger-rds.com/en

  • METSO - France Sales Manager Valve Controls bl

    Helsinki 2015 - 2016 Pénétration de nouveaux marchés

  • Metso - Directeur Services après-vente France

    Helsinki 2008 - 2015

  • METSO AUTOMATION - Service Development Manager

    Helsinki 2007 - 2009

  • METSO AUTOMATION - Marketing Communication Manager

    Helsinki 2001 - 2007

  • METSO AUTOMATION - Order Handling Manager

    Helsinki 1996 - 2001

  • Ademe - International Public Relations

    Angers 1994 - 1996

  • TF1 - Assistante marketing

    BOULOGNE 1993 - 1994

  • Création d'une structure artisanale - Gérante

    1992 - 1993

  • Cabinet C. Jayet - Responsable suivi de chantiers

    1990 - 1992

