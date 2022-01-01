Retail
Karine LANGLET
Karine LANGLET
Marseille
Entreprises
Ifsi
- Cadre de santé formateur
Marseille
maintenant
Centre hospitalier armentières
- Infirmière
2002 - 2008
Formations
IFCS CHRU Lille/ ILIS
Reims
2011 - 2012
diplôme d 'état cadre de santé/ Master 2 management "spécialité cadre de santé"
IFSI Centre Hospitalier Roubaix
Roubaix
1998 - 2001
diplome d'état infirmier
Lycée Notre Dame D'Annay (Lille)
Lille
1992 - 1996
Bac SMS
Réseau
Cyril LESPAGNOL