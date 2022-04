10 years of experience in Key Account management.

Knowledge of pharmaceutical industry, logistics and consumer Good services. Audit, inspection and lab test.

Skill in people management, leadership.

Sales strategy and 5 years budget forecast.

Now based in Shanghai / China area



Mes compétences :

Asie

Audit

Commercial

Conception

Cosmétiques

Directeur commercial

Eco conception

Eco-design

Ecodesign

Environnement

Inspection

Logistique

Supply chain