Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine MINIERE
Ajouter
Karine MINIERE
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Arpajon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Crédit Coopératif
- Chargée d'Affaires Entreprise
Nanterre
2006 - 2017
Formations
Université Orléans
Orleans
1996 - 1997
DEA Economie et finance
Réseau
Laure DREGE