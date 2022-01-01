Menu

Karine MURE-RAVAUD

Lyon

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MERIAL - Coordinateur de projets

    Lyon 2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • U,Iversité Claude Bernard Lyon I UCBL I (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne maintenant Microbiologie

Réseau