Katarzyna TRZOS

-
UTC Aerospace Systems
- Coordinateur Projet, l'Executive Adjointe au Directeur du Centre Global d'Ingenierie
2014 - maintenant
-
AMARIS
- Manager
Genève
2012 - 2014
-
Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration - LENNOX Group
- Sales application engineer
2010 - 2012
-
Vattenfall Heat Poland S.A.
- Internship Assistant of Engineer
2009 - 2009
Management and realisation of a project aimed at preparation of assumptions in biomass sampling and quality control in supplier’s settlement procedure.
The return on investment of the project from 567th sample or after a month of planned production.
-
Dalkia Lodz S.A. (Poland)
- Industrial placement
2008 - 2008
Observation of different stages of production of energy in Combined Heat and Power Plant to participate in the creation of process cards in Quality Management Department for the external audit.
-
Wilhelm Tell LLC (Poland)
- Industrial placement
2006 - 2006
Coordinator of transportation of the goods for galvanization.
Documentation of purchases and sales, communication with foreign business partners. Translation of technical documents.