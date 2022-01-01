Menu

Katarzyna TRZOS

LODZ

Entreprises

  • UTC Aerospace Systems - Coordinateur Projet, l'Executive Adjointe au Directeur du Centre Global d'Ingenierie

    2014 - maintenant

  • AMARIS - Manager

    Genève 2012 - 2014

  • Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration - LENNOX Group - Sales application engineer

    2010 - 2012

  • Vattenfall Heat Poland S.A. - Internship Assistant of Engineer

    2009 - 2009 Management and realisation of a project aimed at preparation of assumptions in biomass sampling and quality control in supplier’s settlement procedure.
    The return on investment of the project from 567th sample or after a month of planned production.

  • Dalkia Lodz S.A. (Poland) - Industrial placement

    2008 - 2008 Observation of different stages of production of energy in Combined Heat and Power Plant to participate in the creation of process cards in Quality Management Department for the external audit.

  • Wilhelm Tell LLC (Poland) - Industrial placement

    2006 - 2006 Coordinator of transportation of the goods for galvanization.
    Documentation of purchases and sales, communication with foreign business partners. Translation of technical documents.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Superieure D'Arts Et Métiers ENSAM (Lille)

    Lille 2009 - 2010 Master Recherche

    Energie Electrique et Développement Durable

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (ENSAM) ParisTech

    Paris 2007 - 2010

  • 2007 - 2010 Master Recherche Énergie Électrique et Développement Durable

  • POLITECHNIKA LODZKA (Lodz)

    Lodz 2005 - 2010 Mechanical engineering and applied computer science

Réseau

