Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kévin THEPAULT
Ajouter
Kévin THEPAULT
QUIMPER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
En recherche active.
Entreprises
HEMA SAS- Pneumatic Scale Angelus- Barrywehmiller group
- Cadre comptable
2016 - maintenant
Ouest Conseils
- Collaborateur Audit
Quimper
2012 - 2013
SAS LE NOUY
- Comptable fournisseur
Briec
2008 - 2010
Contrat en apprentissage
Formations
IGR-IAE De Rennes
Rennes
2012 - 2013
Master 2 CCA
Obtention DSCG - Décembre 2013
Mention Très Bien - Major de promotion
Réseau
Bruno GONCALVES
Cécile BABONNEAU
Claire MANUEL
Laurent LE NOUY
Marjorie GIACALONE
Nadège LE GOFF
Nelly HAMELIN
Nicolas DEPOORTERE (NDRH RECRUTEMENT)
Poitevin PASCAL
Sara CROUS