Kévin VANHELMON
ANNECY
En résumé
Dynamique, Efficace, Rigoureux, Lucide
Entreprises
SASP evian Thonon Gaillard Football Club
- Responsable de magasin
2016 - maintenant
SASP evian Thonon Gaillard Football Club
- Vendeur polyvalent
2014 - maintenant
Hyper U Rumilly
- Employé commercial polyvalent
2012 - 2014
Galeries Lafayette Annecy
- Conseiller de vente
2011 - 2012
Formations
ECORIS
Annecy Le Vieux
2014 - 2015
Licence Marketing et Vente
ECORIS
Annecy Le Vieux
2012 - 2014
BTS Management des Unités Commerciales
Aurore LABAT
Benjamin LE DIGARHER
Camille DEHAY
Charly DUJARDIN
Jeaidi HACEN
Jimmy POITEVIN
Jonathan LOTTERO
Loris POIBLAUD
Réseau ECORIS