Kévin VANHELMON

ANNECY

En résumé

Dynamique, Efficace, Rigoureux, Lucide

Entreprises

  • SASP evian Thonon Gaillard Football Club - Responsable de magasin

    2016 - maintenant

  • SASP evian Thonon Gaillard Football Club - Vendeur polyvalent

    2014 - maintenant

  • Hyper U Rumilly - Employé commercial polyvalent

    2012 - 2014

  • Galeries Lafayette Annecy - Conseiller de vente

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • ECORIS

    Annecy Le Vieux 2014 - 2015 Licence Marketing et Vente

  • ECORIS

    Annecy Le Vieux 2012 - 2014 BTS Management des Unités Commerciales

Réseau