Connexion
Khadija BELLAHSNI
Khadija BELLAHSNI
Pilote de flux
Xpo Logistics
Pilote de flux
Saint-Quentin-Fallavier
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Xpo Logistics
- Pilote de flux
Autre | Saint-Quentin-Fallavier (38070)
2018 - 2018
Rozenbal
- Assistante logistique
2018 - 2018
Transmat
- Agent d’exploitation
2016 - 2017
Formations
Lycée Ismael Dauphin
Cavaillon
2010 - 2012
Bts
Réseau
Lip Mantrans AVIGNON
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN