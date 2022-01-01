Khalid BOUZROUD

My curiosity is an engine that naturally pushes me to develop my skills in technology and computer-related technologies , particularly in software engineering.



My engineering course and my professional experiences have allowed me to acquire varied in different areas such as software engineering, databases , reporting knowledge .



This versatility in my career allows me to be more performer to the different techniques used in the projects in which I participate .



Curious and open-minded , I 'm very interested in new technologies , including those related to practice the software engineering that attempt to improve the productivity and quality of services (agility , continuous integration , ITIL V3) .



Mes compétences :

JEE

Sql

Méthodes agiles

Web

Microsoft Excel

Gestion d'incidents

Citrix

Microsoft SharePoint

Visual Basic for Applications

ITIL Foundation V3