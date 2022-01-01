Khalid BOUZROUD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier
My curiosity is an engine that naturally pushes me to develop my skills in technology and computer-related technologies , particularly in software engineering.
My engineering course and my professional experiences have allowed me to acquire varied in different areas such as software engineering, databases , reporting knowledge .
This versatility in my career allows me to be more performer to the different techniques used in the projects in which I participate .
Curious and open-minded , I 'm very interested in new technologies , including those related to practice the software engineering that attempt to improve the productivity and quality of services (agility , continuous integration , ITIL V3) .
Mes compétences :
JEE
Sql
Méthodes agiles
Web
Microsoft Excel
Gestion d'incidents
Citrix
Microsoft SharePoint
Visual Basic for Applications
ITIL Foundation V3