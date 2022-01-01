Menu

Khalid BOUZROUD

Vélizy-Villacoublay

My curiosity is an engine that naturally pushes me to develop my skills in technology and computer-related technologies , particularly in software engineering.

My engineering course and my professional experiences have allowed me to acquire varied in different areas such as software engineering, databases , reporting knowledge .

This versatility in my career allows me to be more performer to the different techniques used in the projects in which I participate .

Curious and open-minded , I 'm very interested in new technologies , including those related to practice the software engineering that attempt to improve the productivity and quality of services (agility , continuous integration , ITIL V3) .

Mes compétences :
JEE
Sql
Méthodes agiles
Web
Microsoft Excel
Gestion d'incidents
Citrix
Microsoft SharePoint
Visual Basic for Applications
ITIL Foundation V3

Entreprises

  • Vaganet - Configuration Manager | Carrefour

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2017 - maintenant

  • digital works group - Reporting Manager | SFR service client

    2016 - 2017

  • Webhelp Maroc - Coordinateur Reporting | SFR services client

    Rabat 2015 - 2016

  • Hewlett Packard - Reporting Manager ( Client Carrefour )

    COURTABOEUF 2013 - 2015 Control of information by the design and automation of dashboards that meet the needs of your stakeholders while reducing the time of the creation and distribution of reports.

    Coordinate with the project Manager to achieve Dashboard objectives

    Assist members of the operations team in the identification of functional requirements for the development of metrics and reports.

    Generate daily, weekly, and monthly reports using Business Object, SharePoint, Excel

    Identify and proactively manage changes or requirements.

    Managing customer expectations.

    R & D : Development of a web portal as a global dashboard to reduce the cost of finding information and optimize the report generation.

  • ACELYS - Stagiaire Ingénieur d'études et développement

    Montpellier 2011 - 2011 Transformations Model To Model et Model To Text : utilisation du moteur de transformation Acceleo.
    Module de génération du code Java depuis UML. Correction de bugs et évolutions dans la génération, dans le reverse et dans l'application de patterns. Adaptation du module dans le cadre d'une intégration dans Eclipse sous forme de plugin.

