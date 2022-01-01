Khalid DOUMAL

A Telecoms & Networking professional with 10 years of diverse experience in the fields of Telecommunications, IP networks and VoIP Solutions. Cisco and Juniper Certified (CCIE#40726, JNCIP#913), Ability to analyze complex problems, interpret operational needs, and develop integrated creative solutions.
Key Technical Skills / Experience
o IP/MPLS, LDP, RSVP, TE, L2 & L3 VPNs, VPLS.
o MP-BGP, IS-IS, OSPF, RIP, EIGRP
o VoIP : IMS, SIP, NGN R4, GPRS ,H323, SS7, SIGTRAN, 2G/3G
o IPv6, OSPFv3, RIPng,NATPT
o Hands on Experience with : Cisco (IOS, IOS-XR, IOS-XE) , Juniper, Extreme and Redback Products.
o STP, MSTP, VLAN’s ,HSRP, VRRP, GLPB
o QoS DiffServe, MPLS QoS
o Frame-Relay, ATM, PPP, HDLC
o Unix/Lunix
