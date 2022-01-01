Khalid DOUMAL

A Telecoms & Networking professional with 10 years of diverse experience in the fields of Telecommunications, IP networks and VoIP Solutions. Cisco and Juniper Certified (CCIE#40726, JNCIP#913), Ability to analyze complex problems, interpret operational needs, and develop integrated creative solutions.



Key Technical Skills / Experience

o IP/MPLS, LDP, RSVP, TE, L2 & L3 VPNs, VPLS.

o MP-BGP, IS-IS, OSPF, RIP, EIGRP

o VoIP : IMS, SIP, NGN R4, GPRS ,H323, SS7, SIGTRAN, 2G/3G

o IPv6, OSPFv3, RIPng,NATPT

o Hands on Experience with : Cisco (IOS, IOS-XR, IOS-XE) , Juniper, Extreme and Redback Products.

o STP, MSTP, VLAN’s ,HSRP, VRRP, GLPB

o QoS DiffServe, MPLS QoS

o Frame-Relay, ATM, PPP, HDLC

o Unix/Lunix







Mes compétences :

BGP , MPBGP

IP Routing (RIP,ISIS,OSPF,EIGRP)

MPLS , L3VPN/L2VPN

IP