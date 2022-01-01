Khalid EL MACHKOURI

Corporate Finance

• Financial Analysis

• Financial Diagnosis [Corporates and Banks]

• Emerging Countries Risk Analysis (macroeconomic, financial system, political and legal environment)

• Risk assessment



Communication/Organization

• Support for Front Office

• Implementation of marketing campaigns (mailing, organization of stand, returns of follow-ups…)





Commercial

• Insure the relationship between customers and the bank

• Advice and sell to customers

• Participate in competitive intelligence

• Achieving goals





Office

• Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Internet

• Setting up of help’s tool of intelligence counterparty, reporting of results and analysis.



Mes compétences :

Analyse

Banque

bank

Finance

trade