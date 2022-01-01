Menu

Khalid EL MACHKOURI

ROUEN

Corporate Finance
• Financial Analysis
• Financial Diagnosis [Corporates and Banks]
• Emerging Countries Risk Analysis (macroeconomic, financial system, political and legal environment)
• Risk assessment

Communication/Organization
• Support for Front Office
• Implementation of marketing campaigns (mailing, organization of stand, returns of follow-ups…)


Commercial
• Insure the relationship between customers and the bank
• Advice and sell to customers
• Participate in competitive intelligence
• Achieving goals


Office
• Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Internet
• Setting up of help’s tool of intelligence counterparty, reporting of results and analysis.

Mes compétences :
Analyse
Banque
bank
Finance
trade

Entreprises

  • Union de Banques Arabes et Françaises (UBAF)

    maintenant

  • Caisse d'Epargne - Analyste Crédit Décideur

    2014 - 2016 Analyse des demandes de financements multi-marchés émanant du réseau (clientèle Professionnelle), de Centres d'Affaires Entreprises, de la cellule Promotion Immobilière, Economie Sociale, Financements Structurés, dossiers de Syndication, LBO,...
    Rédaction d'avis motivés pour présentation des dossiers hors délégation en Comité des Engagements
    Gestion des dossiers relevant de ma délégation (demande de financement, opération de gestion,...)
    Gestion des comptes en anomalie
    Intervention proactive dans le processus de gestion du risque de crédit via la notation interne

  • UBAF (Union de Banques Arabes et Françaises) - Groupe Credit Agricole - Analyste Credit

    2006 - 2013  Suivi permanent et gestion d’un portefeuille de contreparties afin de conseiller sur la qualité de crédit et l’exposition globale
     Analyse des risques de contreparties : Entreprises, Banques, Assurances (toutes zones - tous secteurs)
     Préparation et présentation les dossiers aux Comités de Crédits
     Étude de l’environnement économique, juridique et fiscal des contreparties
     Emissions des avis sur les demandes de mise en place ou de renouvellement de limites pays et contreparties
     Gestion des demandes de crédits ponctuelles / urgentes
     Gestion des relations avec l’ensemble des acteurs (Front Office, Middle Office, l’emprunteur, le pool bancaire…)
     Assurer dans les délais impartis les reportings de l’activité et de toute information ad hoc au Conseil d’Administration, au Conseil des Actionnaires, des Commissaires aux Comptes et des Régulateurs
     Participer aux différents projets de la Direction des Risques tels que la mise en place de procédures concernant les limites clients, les cotes de crédit, la politique de classement des risques
     Former et superviser les stagiaires de l’équipe

Formations

