Khalid EL MACHKOURI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rouen
Corporate Finance
• Financial Analysis
• Financial Diagnosis [Corporates and Banks]
• Emerging Countries Risk Analysis (macroeconomic, financial system, political and legal environment)
• Risk assessment
Communication/Organization
• Support for Front Office
• Implementation of marketing campaigns (mailing, organization of stand, returns of follow-ups…)
Commercial
• Insure the relationship between customers and the bank
• Advice and sell to customers
• Participate in competitive intelligence
• Achieving goals
Office
• Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Internet
• Setting up of help’s tool of intelligence counterparty, reporting of results and analysis.
Mes compétences :
Analyse
Banque
bank
Finance
trade