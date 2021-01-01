Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Khalid ETTAHRI
Ajouter
Khalid ETTAHRI
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Recherche active
Mes compétences :
Manager une équipe de vente
Entreprises
Attijariwafabank
- Charge clientele
2015 - 2016
GREEN SOLUTIONS
- Directeur d'agence
2014 - 2014
SUN HP
- Directeur d'agence
2012 - 2013
Nextgeneration
- VRP
Le Rheu
2011 - 2012
Stream Global Services
- Responsable plateau
Angers
2010 - 2011
Huis Clos
- VRP
Le Pontet
2008 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Europe Robert Schuman BTS CI
Cholet
2006 - 2008
BTS COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL
Réseau
Antoine RABOEUF
Aslan FEDAOUI
Cyril PRETRE
Eric RENOUARD
Geo MAROC
Guillaume MADELAINE
M. SOLLE
Mustafa UYGUR
Stephane TASSIN