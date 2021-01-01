Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laila MOHSSINE
Ajouter
Laila MOHSSINE
Agent Mandataire Indépendant
Parangon Patrimoine
Agent Mandataire Indépendant
Deauville
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Moins d'impôts et plus de patrimoine.
Parangon Patrimoine, Gestion de patrimoine
Entreprises
Parangon Patrimoine
- Agent Mandataire Indépendant
Commercial | Deauville (14800)
2021 - maintenant
Moins d'impôts et plus de patrimoine
L renov
- Assistante de direction
2015 - 2020
Next generation
- Commerciale
Le Rheu
2011 - 2012
-prospection phoning et porte à porte,
-vente de produits à économie d'énergie,
panneaux solaires, ballons thermodynamiques.
Formations
AIFCC - Caen
Caen
2008 - 2010
BTS MUC
Vente dans le détail et habillement.
Réseau
Aurélien GOMAS
Bounhir ANASS
Jimmy GAUDIN
Joseph SABRINA
Julien VELASCO
Mickaël TARAÏO
Mohamed AGORRAM
Pascal LEGASSE
Rémy RIVET
Samuel YON