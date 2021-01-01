Menu

Laila MOHSSINE

  • Agent Mandataire Indépendant
  • Parangon Patrimoine
  • Agent Mandataire Indépendant

Deauville

En résumé

Moins d'impôts et plus de patrimoine.

Parangon Patrimoine, Gestion de patrimoine

Entreprises

  • Parangon Patrimoine - Agent Mandataire Indépendant

    Commercial | Deauville (14800) 2021 - maintenant Moins d'impôts et plus de patrimoine

  • L renov - Assistante de direction

    2015 - 2020

  • Next generation - Commerciale

    Le Rheu 2011 - 2012 -prospection phoning et porte à porte,
    -vente de produits à économie d'énergie,
    panneaux solaires, ballons thermodynamiques.

Formations

  • AIFCC - Caen

    Caen 2008 - 2010 BTS MUC

    Vente dans le détail et habillement.

Réseau