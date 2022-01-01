Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Khalid LAHDAOUI
Ajouter
Khalid LAHDAOUI
EL JADIDA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
XX
- XX
2017 - 2017
Formations
ISTA El Massira (El Jadida)
El Jadida
2014 - 2016
T.S éléctromécanique
xx
ISTA ALMASSIRA (El Jadida)
El Jadida
2014 - 2016
Lycée 15 Novembre 1955 (El Jadida)
El Jadida
2012 - 2013
Scientific Baccalaureate
xx
Réseau
Abdelmalik FARIS
Johan STENTZ
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Mohamed LAHRACH
Mohammed Said AGDOUR
Salsabil BELHAJ
Yassine OUBARI
Younes JABRANE
Youssef EL BARRAH