Menu

Khalil BEN MOUSSA

TUNIS

En résumé

TECHNICIEN MAINTENANCE EQUIPEMENT

Entreprises

  • TPS

    maintenant

  • TUNISIE PLASTIQUE SYSTÈME - TECHNICIEN MAINTENANCE

    2006 - maintenant

  • TPS - MAINTENANCE

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau