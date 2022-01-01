Retail
Khalil CHAABANE
Khalil CHAABANE
COIGNIERES
En résumé
Entreprises
AQUAPRO IDF
- Chargé d'affaires
COIGNIERES
2013 - maintenant
Ashland
- Technico-commercial
2007 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Galilée
Gennevilliers
2003 - 2007
Bts de Chimie
Réseau
Benoit DUPREY
Chabane TOUIL
Daniel TEILLOL
Eric MOISSET
François-Xavier GROSS
Ludovic LEMIEUX
Mahmoud CHAABANE
Olivier SORODA
Oumar KONE
Sébastien LOISON