Menu

Khalil CHAABANE

COIGNIERES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Taverny

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AQUAPRO IDF - Chargé d'affaires

    COIGNIERES 2013 - maintenant

  • Ashland - Technico-commercial

    2007 - 2013

Formations

Réseau