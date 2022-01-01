Khalil DIMASSI

French with Tunisian origins, born in Martinique.
Languages:
- French, mother tongue
- English, Fluent
- Spanish, Fluent
- Arabic, spoken
Master Thesis done on how can a firm implement an efficient strategy ?
I love challenges and the opportunity to express and develop my skills. I am more than ready to do my best and to bring up my company to achieve its ambitious goals, using my analytical skills and commitment to perform quality work.
Skills:
- Proactive
- Strong analytical competence
- Outstanding quantitative analysis
- Strong numerical skills
- Excellent use of Microsoft Office
- Excellent adaptability to new location and environments
- Excellent negotiation skills
- Goal oriented
- Excellent verbal/written communication skills
- Ability to work under pressure
Mes compétences :
Investment Fund
Hospitality industry
Spanish fluent
English fluent
International business
Event Management