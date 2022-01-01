Khalil DIMASSI

French with Tunisian origins, born in Martinique.



Languages:

- French, mother tongue

- English, Fluent

- Spanish, Fluent

- Arabic, spoken



Master Thesis done on how can a firm implement an efficient strategy ?



I love challenges and the opportunity to express and develop my skills. I am more than ready to do my best and to bring up my company to achieve its ambitious goals, using my analytical skills and commitment to perform quality work.



Skills:

- Proactive

- Strong analytical competence

- Outstanding quantitative analysis

- Strong numerical skills

- Excellent use of Microsoft Office

- Excellent adaptability to new location and environments

- Excellent negotiation skills

- Goal oriented

- Excellent verbal/written communication skills

- Ability to work under pressure



Mes compétences :

Investment Fund

Hospitality industry

Spanish fluent

English fluent

International business

Event Management