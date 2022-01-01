Menu

Khalil DIMASSI

DUBAÏ / MONTPELLIER

En résumé

French with Tunisian origins, born in Martinique.

Languages:
- French, mother tongue
- English, Fluent
- Spanish, Fluent
- Arabic, spoken

Master Thesis done on how can a firm implement an efficient strategy ?

I love challenges and the opportunity to express and develop my skills. I am more than ready to do my best and to bring up my company to achieve its ambitious goals, using my analytical skills and commitment to perform quality work.

Skills:
- Proactive
- Strong analytical competence
- Outstanding quantitative analysis
- Strong numerical skills
- Excellent use of Microsoft Office
- Excellent adaptability to new location and environments
- Excellent negotiation skills
- Goal oriented
- Excellent verbal/written communication skills
- Ability to work under pressure

Mes compétences :
Investment Fund
Hospitality industry
Spanish fluent
English fluent
International business
Event Management

Entreprises

  • REMAR Investment - Manager du réseau Francophone

    2015 - maintenant The REMAR Global Investment Network (RGIN) Is a platform that offers and promotes investment opportunities across key international markets. Through our 20 regional offices across five continents, RGIN maintains a core group of industry experts sourcing investment opportunities from each of the regional offices. With that, our world class sales force will maintain strong relationships with their respective local investor bases.

    RGIN acts as a global distribution platform for structured financial products and property investments for retail and high net worth investors. Such financial instruments are developed in-house and comprise innovative property or asset backed annuity products. These products give investors exposure to fixed returns and a property asset simultaneously. Thus, these products deliver the optimal balance between a financial security and a ‘real asset ;the balance that many investors seek in the midst of the current volatility in the financial markets.

  • DAMAC Properties - Property Consultant

    2013 - 2015 Help investors to find the right investment opportunity in the Dubai Real Estate market.
    Connect needs with offer.

  • Naseba - Financial Investment Consultant / Business Analyst

    2012 - maintenant The naseba group work with some of the most liquid investors in the Middle-East and Asian regions. The division works strategically with investors to understand their strategies and investment requirements and connect them to global investment opportunities.
    naseba hosted several investment platforms in Riyadh, Jeddah, Qatar, India and China and South America.

    Achieved:

    - Make own research on the market
    - Researched investors to understand their investment habits and mandates
    - Matching investors profile with capital raiser ‘needs
    - Analyzed and created reports to define investment strategies
    - Introduced investment opportunities from around the world to potential investors
    - Travelled to initiatives
    - Account management of investors
    - Presented and Implemented a successful new initiative based on the potential of the market
    - Collaborate with all internal departments to ensure a successful Capital Raising Initia-tive
    - Successfully organized and managed a Natural Resources Capital Raising Initiatives in Beijing, China, with more than 200 people
    - Successfully organized and managed a Roadshow in GCC countries for C-level exec-utives

  • Moevenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, Dubai - Sales & Marketing / Finance / Revenue-Reservation

    2012 - 2012 Achieved in Sales and Marketing :
    - Participated and Achieved Sales calls and Sales Blitz;
    - Sustains rapport with key accounts by making periodic visits;
    - Negotiating agreements and closing sales;
    - Prepared the Sales Part of the Company Business Plan

    Achieved in Finance:
    - Assisting and Shadowing the Cost Controller Income Auditor and the Night Shift Auditor.
    - Analyzed and Achieved the Profit & Loss statement.
    - All uses through PROTEL, Morning Briefing with GM and HODs.

  • IC Publication,London,UK - Assistant

    2007 - 2007

Formations

