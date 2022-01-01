Retail
Retail
Media
IOT
IOT
E-rh
E-rh
SEO
SEO
Cloud
Khalil GUETTAL
Khalil GUETTAL
BOUIRA
En résumé
Motivé, entreprenant et conventionnel
Entreprises
NUMILOG Filiale de groupe CEVITAL
- Responsable Administratif
2017 - maintenant
Numilog Filiale de groupe CEVITAL
- Responsable reporting et factura
2015 - 2017
NUMILOG filiale de groiupe CEVITAL
- Responsable d'exploitation
2013 - 2014
Cmc di ravenna
- Cadre comptable
2010 - 2013
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Statistique Et Economie Appliquée (ENSSEA Ex INPS) (Alger)
Alger
1999 - 2005
Licence en sciences économiques
INSTITUT NATIONAL DE LA PLANIFICATION ET DE LA STATISTIQUE IN PS (Ben Aknoun)
Ben Aknoun
1998 - 2005
Ingénieur d'état
Réseau
Abderrahmane OUMAOUCHE
Boubaker MELIANI
Elhacene DJENANE
Hakim BENCHAOUCH
Hamza BELHARET
Karim AZIZ
Lamine BRAHMI
Radhia MR
Smail BELLABIOD
Yassine AMMOUR